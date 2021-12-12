Manchester United latest news: 'Big question marks' emerge over £75m contract star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke is unsure what will happen with Paul Pogba following the appointment of Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United.

The Frenchman is currently out injured and hasn't played since his sending off in the humiliating defeat to Liverpool in October.

What's the latest news with Pogba?

It's been a strange season for the midfielder, and perhaps nothing epitomises him more than the fact he's provided the second-most assists in the Premier League this term, but he hasn't played for nearly two months.

It's fair to say that we've seen the good, bad, and ugly version of the former Juventus man.

He started the campaign with four assists on the opening day against Leeds and would provide seven in his first four league outings. Until recently, that saw him top of the charts, before Trent Alexander-Arnold took his game to another level and climbed above him with nine.

Then we saw the ugly, when Pogba was sent off moments after his introduction against Liverpool before he suffered an thigh injury whilst on international duty with France, which could end his 2021.

Before Pogba's injury, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wasn't exactly sure on where to play him. He tried him in no less than three positions, including wide left, which is where he chipped in with four assists against Leeds. But the Norwegian was struggling to find a way to fit him, Bruno Fernandes, and Cristiano Ronaldo all into the same side without leaving himself light in midfield.

Furthermore, Pogba's ongoing contract situation, which is worth £75m over five years, isn't likely to disappear any time soon. He's out of contract at the end of the season and has shown no signs that he's going to commit his future to the Red Devils.

Therefore, O'Rourke is uncertain about how Rangnick will deal with Pogba once he finally returns from injury.

What did O'Rourke say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "There are always going to be big question marks about what happens with Paul Pogba under the new regime."

When is Pogba expected to return from injury?

Speaking ahead of the Norwich game, the United boss said that Pogba is likely to be out for the entire festive period.

Rangnick revealed that he's been in contact with Pogba, and said that the French international won't return to training for at least another couple of weeks.

If Pogba isn't back until 2022, he'll miss the Premier League games against Norwich, Brentford, Brighton, Newcastle, and Burnley, which look an inviting set of fixtures on paper.

