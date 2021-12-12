Arsenal transfer news: Arteta tipped to sign 43-goal Lacazette replacement 'in summer'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ex-Premier League midfielder Carlton Palmer has tipped Arsenal to sign Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin next summer.

The 24-year-old has spent the majority of the season out injured but has been linked with a move to the Emirates as a possible replacement for Alexandre Lacazette in 2022.

What's the latest news with Calvert-Lewin?

According to the Mirror, Arsenal will target a move for the striker next summer, with Lacazette out of contract and expected to leave on a free.

Calvert-Lewin has been outstanding in recent seasons, scoring 13 goals in 2019-2020 and a career-best 16 the following campaign. He's scored 43 top-flight goals in total for the Toffees.

He'd also started this season in blistering form, netting in each of Everton's opening three league fixtures. However, Calvert-Lewin hasn't featured since fracturing his toe at Brighton more than three months ago and could miss the majority of the festive period.

But he's still on Arsenal's radar, with captain Pierre-Emile Aubameyang struggling badly, whilst Lacazette's future in north London remains up in the air. Meanwhile, Eddie Nketiah's contract also expires at the end of the season and has rejected a new deal.

Therefore, Mikel Arteta will be desperately trying to sign another striker and Palmer reckons that Calvert-Lewin would be an ideal fit for the Gunners.

What did Palmer say about Calvert-Lewin?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Calvert-Lewin would fit what he's looking for there. I couldn't see that happening in January, but I could see that happening in the summer."

Would Calvert-Lewin fit into Arteta's plans?

Since replacing Unai Emery more than two years ago, Arteta has tried to sign younger players, and done well in bringing the age of the squad down. Last summer, each of the Spaniard's six additions were under the age of 24 at the time of their arrival.

Therefore, at 24, Calvert-Lewin would fit the bill like a glove. Not only is he a proven goalscorer at this level, but he's just coming into his prime. And with both Lacazette and Aubameyang not getting any younger and seemingly not any better, it would be a smart signing from Arteta.

But Calvert-Lewin would cost a fair bit. On Transfermarkt, he's valued at £40.5m, but considering he's arguably Everton's most important player, they'd surely demand far more than that.

