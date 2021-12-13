Tottenham latest news: 'Lots of Spurs fans' have 'given up' on £27m ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge reckons that many Tottenham fans have got to the point where they've given up with Dele Alli.

The 25-year-old has endured a disappointing couple of seasons in north London, and already looks to be nothing more than a squad player under Antonio Conte.

What's the latest news with Alli?

This season always had the ingredients to be either make or break for the midfielder. Besides a small revival under Jose Mourinho, Alli has contributed little since 2018-2019. In fact, since the beginning of that campaign, he's scored just 14 goals in 73 games in the Premier League.

That doesn't sound like the worst record for your average attacking midfielder, but for a player that hit double figures in two of his first three years at Tottenham, it's a serious drop in form.

Alli, 6 ft 2, found himself back in favour following Nuno Espirito Santo's arrival, but his poor first-half display in the north London derby cost him his place in the side, and he hasn't returned since.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

Since the 3-1 defeat at the Emirates, he's made just two league appearances, both off the bench, adding up to just 19 minutes in total.

Even in the Europa Conference League, a third rate competition, Alli hasn't been able to stand out and hit rock bottom when he was hauled off early in the second half of the embarrassing defeat to Mura.

Conte's response was to leave him on the bench for the victories over Brentford and Norwich, and that theme looks likely to continue over the coming weeks, providing Spurs don't endure an injury crisis, with Alli some way down the Italian's pecking order.

According to The Athletic, Alli will be allowed to leave next month and Bridge reckons that some supporters have lost all hope.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What did Bridge say about Alli?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I think a lot of fans have given up on him, it's really sad."

VAR saved Arsenal from taking a BEATING at Everton! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

Can Alli turn things around at Tottenham?

Alli has been given numerous chances and under more than one manager, which suggests that he might be the problem.

This season could have seen him turn his career around, but in truth, he's gone the other way and now looks further away than ever like returning to the player he once was.

1 of 15 What year was the club founded? 1872 1882 1892 1902

Alli is only 25, and still has time to return to his best, but at Tottenham, his days are surely numbered.

News Now - Sport News