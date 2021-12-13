Newcastle transfer news: Fresh verdict emerges as PIF 'a bit stuck' ahead of January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Dean Jones doesn't think that other Premier League clubs will want to help Newcastle in the transfer window.

Following their well-publicised £300m takeover in October, top-flight sides might refuse to sell or loan players to the St James' Park outfit as it will help their battle against relegation.

What's the latest news with Newcastle?

In terms of results, it's been an average start to Eddie Howe's reign as manager. Five points from five games doesn't sound like the worst return, especially because they collected the same number from their opening 11 Premier League games.

But three of Howe's four games in charge have been against Brentford, Norwich, and Burnley, which is about as good of a fixture list as you can ask for. Howe did guide Newcastle to their first win of the season at the 14th time of asking against the Clarets last weekend, but there's still plenty of work to do.

The next couple of months could prove crucial for their season. Not only do they have a cluster of league fixtures on the horizon, with the festive period up and coming, but it's now less than three weeks until the January window opens.

But Newcastle could be in for a tough time. Extraordinarily, a report from the Telegraph believes that Premier League clubs would rather the Magpies get relegated than do business with them, and Jones reckons that it could be a testing period for Howe.

What did Jones say about Newcastle?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Newcastle are a bit stuck at the moment because there's this agreement going on that clubs in the top-flight are not going to sell or loan to Newcastle. Premier League clubs, it's not in their interest to help Newcastle survive. Why would you put yourself in that position?"

Do Premier League teams have a point?

This type of thing hasn't happened before, so there's no guarantee that teams will actually stick to it.

But take Burnley for example. They're struggling enough as it is, especially without losing some of their most important players.

Both James Tarkowski and Ben Mee have been linked with a January move to Newcastle, which would not only be a huge loss for them, but it would strengthen a direct rival.

Newcastle's incredible wealth could be tempting for the Clarets, but those two could be the difference between them playing Premier League football and Championship football next season, so it'll be interesting to see how it pans out when the window opens.

