Emma Raducanu is among the stars nominated for BBC Sports Personality of the Year, but Lewis Hamilton has been snubbed.

Gabby Logan, Gary Lineker, Clare Balding and Alex Scott will present the 68th edition of SPOTY, the annual awards ceremony which celebrates the past 12 months of sport.

With the ceremony scheduled for November 19th, the BBC have announced the six nominees for the eponymous award.

Bookmakers have tennis star Raducanu as the clear favourite to win the prestigious accolade.

If she was to win, she would become the first woman to be named BBC Sports Personality of the Year since equestrian Zara Phillips in 2006.

Raducanu made history in September after she became the first ever qualifier, male or female, to win a Grand Slam title.

The 19-year-old triumphed at the US Open without dropping a set throughout the tournament, having reached the fourth round of Wimbledon as a wildcard just months before.

Raducanu, who will miss the awards ceremony as she is training in the Middle East, revealed she would prefer Hamilton to be given the accolade.

The 36-year-old F1 star was just inches away from earning his eighth world title yesterday, losing out to rival Max Verstappen in controversial fashion at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Seemingly as a result, he has been left off the BBC Sports Personality of the Year nominee list.



Dame Sarah Storey has been included after becoming Britain’s most successful Paralympian in the summer, with 17 gold medals.

Storey and Raducanu are joined by diver Tom Daley, who became an Olympic champion in the men's synchronised 10-metre platform at his fourth Games.

Adam Peaty is another Olympian on the list. The 26-year-old became the first British swimmer to defend an Olympic title, triumphing in the 100m breaststroke gold.



Despite threatening to "sue" the BBC if he appeared on the nominee list, unbeaten boxer Tyson Fury is included.



He retained his WBC title in Las Vegas in October after earning a thrilling 11th-round win over American Deontay Wilder.

The 33-year-old was nominated for BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 2015, but his inclusion attracted criticism after he made a string of homophobic and sexist comments.



Fury was also included on the six-person shortlist last year, but he threatened legal action if his name was not removed.

Rounding off this year's shortlist is footballer Raheem Sterling, who starred as England reached the final of Euro 2020. The 27-year-old scored three goals during the tournament.



This year’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year will take place on Sunday. Proceedings will begin at 6:45pm, and run until 9pm.



It will be broadcast live on BBC One, and will likely be shown on iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app too.



Viewers will be able to vote for their BBC Sports Personality of the Year winner during the show.

