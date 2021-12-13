Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Champions League 2021/22 Round Of 16 Draw Featuring Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City and Man Utd

The Champions League is ready to go into its winter hiatus following the conclusion of the group stage last week, but before that there remains the small matter of determining the fixtures for next year’s first knockout round.

Liverpool led the way for the English club as one of three teams to end the group stage with a perfect record of six wins from six games, along with Ajax and Bayern Munich.

Manchester City also finished top of their group, thanks in large part to victory over PSG in their penultimate game, as did Manchester United, who needed several late Cristiano Ronaldo goals along the way.

Chelsea, however, were held 3-3 by Zenit St. Petersburg in their final group game and, as a result, Thomas Tuchel’s defending champions could only finish second to Juventus.

News Now - Sport News