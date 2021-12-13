Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Formula 1 drivers Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher showed their class after consoling Lewis Hamilton following Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion, 36, suffered late heartbreak as Red Bull's Max Verstappen overtook him on the final lap in a much-talked about finale to win his first ever world championship.

Hamilton had been leading for most of the race before Williams driver Nicholas Latifi's untimely crash five laps from the end saw a safety car deployed which in turn brought things to a brief standstill before the race resumed.

But unlike Verstappen, Hamilton stayed out on the track as Mercedes opted not to switch to soft tyres.

And it ultimately proved to be their downfall as the Flying Dutchman put his foot on the gas to pull away from his British rival during the closing stages of the race to secure an unlikely victory at the Yas Marinas Circuit.

Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet was visibly emotional as her boyfriend lifted the famous trophy above his head amid wild celebrations .

1 of 20 Where was Lewis Hamilton born? Stevenage London Peterborough Manchester

For Hamilton, he missed out on the chance to overtake Mick's father Michael Schumacher, with the pair tied on seven championship titles respectively.

The result left the classy Hamilton almost in disbelief following the grandstand finish, with Vettel and Schumacher quick to console the former champion.

WATCH: Vettel and Schumacher console Hamilton after defeat at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Check out the video below...

F1 fans took to social media to praise the two drivers, as one tweeted: "Seb is just a great guy who always had a good relationship with Lewis even when they were rivals for WDC. As for Mick he is a great person just like his legendary father. True sportsmanship in the midst of the RB/Verstappen toxic bad display."

Another commented: "Two drivers that know he was robbed, massive respect to them."

A third added: "I knew Vettel would be there. He's such a nice man, and has respect for Hamilton. Sorta surprised to see Mick there, but its lovely to see. True sportsmen."

Meanwhile one remarked: "Seb is a class act and I have no reason to think young Schumacher isn’t as well."

While one simply stated: "Classy, nice to see."

READ MORE: Christian Horner offers Latifi a ‘lifetime supply of Red Bull’ after Verstappen beats Hamilton

News Now - Sport News