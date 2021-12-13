Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has been filmed crowd surfing at the end of season party in Abu Dhabi.

Footage has emerged of the Austrian enjoying himself in a club at the Formula One finale.

The 49-year-old wasn’t going to let Sunday’s controversial Grand Prix prevent him from having fun as he is seen in the video to be jumping into a crowd of people whilst being covered in drink.

The video then pans to him jumping around to the tune of “Freed from Desire” by Gala, seemingly trying to forget the day’s earlier events.

It’s completely different from our usual sightings of the Austrian, as he is normally seen issuing orders to his team and confronting chiefs in the Formula One paddock.

It’s been an eventful season for the Mercedes team principal that has seen him regularly involved in heated battles with Red Bull and F1 stewards.

Earlier on Sunday, a furious Wolff had to witness Red Bull’s Max Verstappen take the World Championship crown in a highly contentious race.

The Dutch driver overtook Lewis Hamilton on the final lap in a race which the British driver had led for the majority.

Following a crash by Nicholas Latifi, a safety car was introduced and Verstappen comfortably passed Hamilton – as he had the fresher tyres because he had pitted twice more than his opponent.

Mercedes protested, but their anger was dismissed as the 24-year-old became world champion for the first time.

A few hours later, though, Wolff was able to let his hair down, and he will be looking for more success next year when they introduce George Russell to the team.

There were reasons to celebrate for Wolff as Mercedes did claim the Constructors’ Championship and it was also Valtteri Bottas’ final race for the team before he leaves for Alfa Romeo.

