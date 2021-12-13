Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

All eyes were on Formula 1 on Sunday afternoon as the title finale between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen drew in what was likely the biggest watching crowd the sport has seen for some years.

This season has captured the imagination like few others and, with the final race simulcast in this country on both Sky Sports and free-to-air on Channel 4, there was a lot of eyes on the action that had perhaps not even watched a race before.

Certainly, this season has drawn in new fans, which is great, but the way the race ended has left a lot of people - regardless of how passionate they are for the sport - a little befuddled.

Among them, Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane who openly admits he is new to F1 and he couldn't quite get his head around what he had just watched unfold at the Yas Marina Circuit.

He took to Twitter to write:

“I’m new to F1 and it’s been amazing to watch Lewis and Max battle it out. I’m no expert on it but I feel like there’s some bizarre rules that give an unfair advantage like today? Why should Hamilton be penalised for somebody else’s crash?

“He literally raced the perfect race under the highest pressure and gets the World Championship taken away from him. Seems like common sense to keep the lead that you’d raced so hard to gain. Shame it had to end like that.”

Trust us, Harry, you're far from alone in feeling like this.

It's a shame the final race threw up such controversy because this season has been brilliant for F1 in attracting new people to the sport.

Hopefully, what happened yesterday will, in time, not prove too detrimental to the growing fan-base that the sport is enjoying.

