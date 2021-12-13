No Man’s Sky 3.77 (Expeditions): Release Date, Patch Notes, Bug Fixes And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

No Man's Sky is expected to receive another hotfix update in the coming days and weeks - with 3.77 expected to be implemented into the game.

The action-adventure survival series had a difficult start to life when released a few years back but eventually won around their critics after an array of updates and technical adaptations

That being said, Hello Games, the developers, have refused to rest on their laurels as they continue to acknowledge feedback from the gaming community in relation to any in-game glitches of bugs that may have arisen from last time.

So what can gamers expect from this latest update? Will there be any significant changes made or will 3.77 be another minor fix?

While details are still limited at the time of writing, scroll down to find out everything we know so far regarding No Man's Sky update 3.77.

No Man’s Sky 3.77 Release Date

At the time of writing, there has been no official confirmation regarding when the upcoming release of update 3.77 will be launched.

Judging from their recent release pattern as far as updates are concerned, they appear to come out on a weekly basis which means that we are expecting to see 3.77 on Friday 18th December 2021. The precise UK time for this has yet to be confirmed and will be added to this section as soon as more information is revealed.

No Man’s Sky 3.77 Patch Notes

As mentioned above, the patch notes for update 3.77 have yet to be revealed. The comprehensive list, as well as the respective sections listed below, will be filled out in their entirety once they have been unveiled by the developers.

Stick with us and be sure to come back here when update 3.77 goes live on No Man's Sky servers.

Bug Fixes

TBC

WIN A NINTENDO SWITCH, FIFA 22, AND MARIO KART 8!

No Man's Sky fans! What are your thoughts on the 3.76 hotfix? What would you like to see? Is there anything that you do not want to be included this time around? Please don't hesitate to get in touch with us and let us know!

No Man's Sky is available to buy now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows (PC), Xbox One and Xbox Series X & S.

You can find all of the latest Gaming and Esports News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News