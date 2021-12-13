Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The draw for the Champions League last-16 has been made.

The standout fixture is Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United - a tie that will put Lionel Messi with Cristiano Ronaldo.

It will also see Mauricio Pochettino face a side he’s could well be managing next season.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

However, the draw wasn’t without controversy.

As you may know, a group winner had to play a group runner-up. However, teams in the same group or from the same country couldn’t be drawn against each other.

So when Villarreal were drawn as the club runner-up, they couldn’t be drawn against Man United.

So when Andrey Arshavin pulled out United, there was confusion.

The host explained how United couldn’t be drawn so another ball was picked - the ball happened to be Manchester City.

If that wasn’t controversial enough, it’s now being suggested by many that Man United weren’t put in the pot to be pulled out against Atletico Madrid in the very next tie - even though they were able to play them.

Many fans reacted strongly on social media, calling for the draw to be done again. Meanwhile, we're yet to hear from UEFA.

The most controversial moment in sport since… yesterday’s Formula 1 drama.

Instead, United were the last tie to be drawn out as they faced PSG.

News Now - Sport News