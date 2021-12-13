Dana White: UFC 269 loss cost Amanda Nunes 'mega-millions fight' vs Kayla Harrison

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In one of the biggest upsets in MMA history, Julianna Peña stunned Amanda Nunes to take the UFC women's bantamweight title.

Nunes was expected to easily win the bout at UFC 269, and she started strongly.

But she was unable to maintain this pace, and a rear-naked choke sealed the win for Peña mid-way through the second round.

As a result, Nunes’s impressive 12-fight, seven-year undefeated streak came to an end.

UFC President Dana White praised Peña in the post-match press conference and discussed the magnitude of the upset.

"Julianna is a person who always believed in herself and believed that she could win this fight if she got it," he said.

"You heard it at the press conference, you heard it in the months leading up to this fight — and she did it. She did it tonight. That’s one of the things that makes this sport so incredible."

"When somebody’s that big of an underdog — I mean how many times have we been at these events where, when the fights are over, everybody’s looking at each other like 'holy sh*t.'

"It happens all the time here. It’s literally what makes this sport so incredible."

White confirmed Nunes would be given a rematch with Peña if she wanted it, but revealed plans for a "mega-million dollar fight" with Kayla Harrison in the near future had been ruined.

"For a Kayla Harrison, the Amanda Nunes fight was huge," White said. "If they would have faced off, it would have been a massive, mega-million dollar fight.

"Let me tell you, if Amanda Nunes had won tonight, the Kayla Harrison fight would have been one of the biggest fights that you would have ever seen."

Harrison, a two-time Olympic judo gold medallist and two-time PFL champion, is currently a free agent.

The 31-year-old has been tipped to sign with UFC, and this speculation only increased when she was shown on the screen during the UFC 269 broadcast.

Harrison could still sign with White's promotion company, but a mouthwatering clash with Nunes in the near future is now unlikely.

For now, Peña, the first woman in history to give birth and go on to win a UFC title, is the new star in MMA.

"I told you. Don't ever doubt me again," Peña said. "Willpower, strength and determination, it will take you places.

"I definitely expected a win and I'm just so grateful. The world is my oyster and you literally have the ability to do anything that you want in this life, and I just proved that tonight."

