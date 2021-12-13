Star Wars Eclipse: Release Date, Gameplay, Characters, Story, Pre Order, Traiiler And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A new addition to the Star Wars gaming series has been announced and we have everything you need to know regarding this exciting-looking sci-fi shooter.

Based in the High Republic era, Eclipse a new adventure for space fighting fans is on the horizon and heading in a new direction under the developmental control of Quantic Dream, who have been behind the likes of Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human.

The unveiling of Star Wars Eclipse dropped the jaws of many gamers around the world in what was an unexpected reveal during the ceremony and caught many by surprise.

While details are still limited at the time of writing, there is no harm in looking ahead to see what we might be able to expect from Quantic Dream's creation, with many of the recent Star Wars titles, especially Battlefront, were published under the EA umbrella.

Scroll down to find out everything we know about Star Wars Eclipse so far.

Release Date

At the time of writing, it has not yet been confirmed when Star Wars Eclipse will be released

Currently, it has been quiet from Quantic Dream and across social media with no clear indication when the game will be released.

During The Games Awards 2021, it was announced that Star Wars Eclipse was in the "early stages of development" so don't be surprised to see this game not launched until at least 2023.

Gameplay

Gameplay details for Star Wars Eclipse are slim at best, for the time being, but Quantic Dream did provide us with a bit of insight regarding what the game will be like to play.

They said that the game “will build upon Quantic Dream’s expertise in delivering deeply branching narratives and will go beyond their already established acclaim.”

“Player’s choices will be at the heart of the experience, as every decision can have a dramatic impact on the course of the story.”

Characters

Story

Nothing in regards to the story has been leaked or revealed as of yet.

Any information that comes out will be added here in due course.

Pre Order

Pre-orders for Star Wars Eclipse are not available at this time but we do expect all of the major UK retailers to be stocking the game when it comes out.

For the time being, there is the option to sign up for email updates on the official Star Wars Eclipse website, which will probably be the best place for you to keep up with details regarding how to reserve your own copy.

Trailer

Here is the official cinematics trailer that was showcased during The Games Awards 2021 (via Quantic Dream's official YouTube channel).

