Call of Duty Vanguard Season 2: Release Date, Patch Notes, Trailer, Multiplayer, Zombies and Everything You Need to Know

Call of Duty Vanguard Season 2 is on its way and we have all the key information you need to know ahead of its release.

The World War II based game has been a huge hit, and many are loving the latest edition in this very popular franchise.

Season 1 was recently released and has been a lot of fun. It has brought in an abundance of new content including new weapons, maps, game modes and more.

Due to the success of this current season, many in the Call of Duty community are very excited about the release of Vanguard Season 2.

Here is everything you need to know about Call of Duty Vanguard Season 2:

Release Date

We do not have an official release date; however, the Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1 battle pass expires on Tuesday 1st February 2021.

Typically when a battle pass ends in any Call of Duty game, the next season starts, so we should expect to see Season 2 go live on Tuesday 1st February 2021 as well.

Patch Notes

For those who do not know, the patch notes reveal everything that will be coming in the upcoming update. These notes reveal the new content, as well as bugs that have been fixed and weapons that have been nerfed or buffed.

These patch notes have not been revealed yet and they most likely won’t be revealed until the update has gone live. So we should expect to see them around Tuesday 1st February 2021.

Trailer

When a new season is close to being released, we will be treated to a great trailer showcasing all the great content that is due to come from Season 2.

When this trailer is released we will reveal the footage right here. Be sure to keep an eye on this page.

Multiplayer

Obviously multiplayer is a huge game mode in Call of Duty Vanguard, and when season 2 approaches, we will be treated to new weapons, multiplayer maps and also cosmetics.

Zombies

Zombies is another huge game mode in the franchise, and when season 1 went live, we saw a lot of big changes as well as some great new features. There are some great weapons in the game mode and no doubt when season 2 goes live we will see some new ones.

