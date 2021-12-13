Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The controversial Champions League last-16 draw will be redone.

The draw in Nyon reportedly included three major errors that may be altered the ties.

Firstly, Manchester United were initially drawn against Villarreal. As the two sides played in the same group, this shouldn't have been possible. Manchester City were then drawn against the Spanish side.

Then, in the next tie, United's ball wasn't included in the pot to face Atletico Madrid.

Instead, Liverpool were included despite being in the same group. Atleti draw Bayern Munich.

United ended up drawing Paris Saint-Germain in a tie that would have set up Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo.

VIDEO: Manchester United's ball not placed in Atletico Madrid's pot

UEFA confirmed the draw will be redone in a tweet that read: "Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

"As a result of this, the draw has been declared void and will be entirely redone at 15:00 CET."

Wow.

In truth, it's probably the correct decision.

Many sides, such as Atletico Madrid, were unhappy with the way the draw was conducted and tweeted: "We are in talks with UEFA to ask for explanations and a solution after the mistakes made in the Champions League round of 16 draw."

They got their wish and will now be hoping to avoid Bayern Munich in the redraw later this afternoon.

