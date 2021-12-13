Star Wars Eclipse: What Is The Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Star Wars Eclipse is on the way and fans of the series will be keen to find out when they can get their hands on this hugely exciting game.

The series is taking a step in a whole new direction with Quantic Dream, the developers, taking control of the series who have been credited for the work they have done on the Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human gaming franchises.

We got to see a stunning trailer during The Game Awards 2021 that, granted, didn't give much away but did not stop fans from getting hugely excited about Star Wars Eclipse.

While many are still talking about that breathtaking footage that fans saw, plenty of intrigue is growing regarding when the game will be launched.

Scroll down to find out everything we know so far about the Star Wars Eclipse release date.

Star Wars Eclipse Release Date

Speculation is rife right now in relation to when Star Wars Eclipse will come out, and it's hardly surprising considering how brilliant the world reveal was.

But unfortunately, no release date was confirmed by Quantic Dream, which means that fans will need to have patience on this topic.

All that was revealed during The Games Awards was that Star Wars Eclipse "is currently in the early stages of development at Quantic Dream’s studios in Paris, France and Montreal, Canada."

We would not be surprised at all if Star Wars Eclipse isn't launched until 2023, but we do not know this for sure at this time.

The best way to keep up with this is to sign up for email updates on Star Wars Eclipse's official website where you can receive details straight to your inbox on the matter.

Nevertheless, we will update this section of the article as soon as more details are revealed in the coming days, weeks and months ahead.

Be sure to stick with us and keep your eyes peeled!

Here is the trailer that was launched during The Games Awards 2021:

