Genshin Impact 2.4 Update: New leaks suggest miHoYo Might not rerun Zhongli banner

Genshin Impact 2.4 Update is set to be released in January, but leaks have been coming out thick and fast for the next version of the game.

According to a new leak, developers miHoYo may not be bringing in a rerun for the Zhongli banner in the 2.4 Update.

Previous leaks had suggested that this would be the case, but it appears as though plans have either changed or the initial leaks were spurious.

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Genshin Impact 2.4 Update leaks surrounding the rerun of the Zhongli banner.

Zhongli Banner Rerun Leaks

As noted, it was originally leaked by UBatcha that the Zhongli banner rerun would be coming as part of Genshin Impact 2.4 Update.

They noted back in November: “The info comes from a source I can consider reliable as they've given previous leaks that have come out to be true, I will not be mentioning which ones they are as that would help identify what source it is.”

The noted Twitter leaker has now issued an update, saying that their source may have been incorrect regarding the leaks themselves.

They tweeted: “Update - This may be incorrect now as the original source stated they might have been wrong on this one.

“We'll have to wait until the Livestream in around 13d to confirm it but I wanted to make sure I updated this before the Albedo/Eula banners were over for people to decide.”

It’s unknown if the banner rerun will be coming as part of the 2.4 Update, although we will hopefully be finding out as part of the 2.4 Livestream in the next few weeks ahead of the January 2022 release.

Despite the fact that UBatcha has been extremely reliable in the past, even having to post a retraction on this leak has rocked their confidence going forward.

They wrote: “Regarding the last tweet, Should I carry on doing this in the future? Full explanation in the replies but in summary - posting future (outside of beta) leaks that I'm not as confident about and then clarifying within the replies that I'm not as confident about it.”

Here’s hoping they continue to post leaks on the game!

