Genshin Impact 2.4 Update: Leaks Confirm More Information on Keqing and Ningguang’s skin “Orchid Evening Gown”

Genshin Impact 2.4 Update is set to be released in January, but leaks have been coming out thick and fast for the next version of the game.

Keqing and Ningguang's skins' names appear to have been leaked and more information has become public in terms of how to get them.

Skins are quite rare in Genshin, with the Jean and Barbara's beach-themed outfits being the only other skins in the game before the Keqing and Ningguang's skins were leaked.

According to the recent leaks, we now know how fans will be able to obtain the skins that are part of the Genshin Impact 2.4 Update.

Ningguang's skin will reportedly be available for free to players who get far enough during the Lantern Rite event. However, Keqing's skin will reportedly only be available for a certain amount of Genesis Crystals.

Keqing and Ningguang Skins

Leaker Genshin Intel also confirmed the following with regards to the Lantern Rite event and how to get Ningguang's new skin:

“Fleeting Colors in Flight: Lantern Rite event with 4 themes:

1. Smelting fireworks (and suffer as a perfectionist)

2. Waverider minigames and mob camps in Guyun Stone Forest (similar to 1.6)

3. Wondrous Shadows - minigame similar to Shadowmatic

4. Boss domain with a 3-head hydra

Afterglow Market - shop that takes 3 types of event currencies. Items from the shop include:

- 6 types of special launchable fireworks

- 9 special furniture recipes

- 3★ ascension gem fragments and 3-4★ Liyue talent books

- Crown of Insight × 1

- Hero's Wit and Mora”

As noted, these events are going to be essential to get access to the new skin for Ningguang.

We’re expecting even more leaks to come out for the 2.4 Update, which officially launches on servers in January 2022, and we’ll be updating our Gaming section with everything that gets revealed to the player base!

