UFC 269 took place at the weekend and the money each fighter earned from their fights has been revealed by SportsZion.

The event saw some spectacular bouts and performances throughout the night, particularly by Charles Oliveira and Julianna Pena in their respective championship showdowns.

Brazilian fighter Oliveira beat Dustin Poirier in the main event of the night. Following a dominant round two performance, the 32-year-old finished the job in the third and defended his UFC lightweight championship in the process.

SportZion have speculated that from this fight, Oliveira would have earned himself $492,000. The Brazilian’s win was one which earned him a Performance of the Night bonus, which added $50,000 to his prize money, taking it to almost half a million dollars.

Poirier also had a good payday and went home with a speculated $382,000. The American was extremely disappointed with his performance on the night and although he earned a fair bit of money, it can be safe to say he would have preferred to have left with the lightweight championship.

The biggest upset of the night, and in UFC history according to some, came when Julianna Pena broke Amanda Nunes’ 12-fight winning streak which spanned over six years.

Pena beat Nunes in blistering style with a second-round onslaught, giving the American the victory over her Brazilian opponent.

Nunes’ base salary for the fight was an estimated $400,000 compared to Pena’s $125,000, demonstrating who the bigger fighter and favourite was in the Octagon that night.

A $125,000 win bonus and a $50,000 performance bonus helped Pena to end up more than doubling her money from the night, and SportsZion have said the 32-year-old would have earned herself $332,000.

Thanks to her base salary, Nunes went home with a reported $442,000, which will go some way to helping her get over the embarrassment of the upset and the loss which ruined her win streak.

It must be stressed that these calculations don’t include pay-per-view revenue, which SportsZion have said will continue to grow over time.

This means the fighters will have earned even more money on top of the figures already stated; not bad for a night of fighting!

