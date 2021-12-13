Sonic Frontiers: Release Date, Leaks, Gameplay, Open World and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sonic Frontiers is the latest release in the massively popular franchise from Sega and was officially announced at The Game Awards 2021.

There have already been a number of 3D Sonic The Hedgehog games beyond the Sega consoles that the iconic mascot started on, including for Playstation, Xbox and Nintendo.

Frontiers looks to be building on the highs and lows of the series ever since it made a move to the 3D platforming elements beyond the classic 2D games on the Sega Genesis/Megadrive.

Here’s everything you need to know regarding Sonic Frontiers, including the Release Date, Leaks, Gameplay, Open World aspects and more.

Release Date

The official release date for the game has not been revealed; however, it is expected to be launched in late 2022 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Leaks

Initial leaks for the game back in May of 2021 indicated that the game would be called Sonic Rangers, although the Frontiers name was officially confirmed in November.

There’s no indication if Sonic Rangers will be a separate game, but that does not appear to be the case at this time.

According to another recent leak, the game will feature ‘Ubisoft Towers,’ meaning you unlock more areas by beating them. This would seem to indicate that the game could work a lot like Assassin's Creed in scope.

There were also indications that the game should be treated as a sequel to the Sonic Adventure games which originally appeared on the Sega Dreamcast console.

This is not confirmed, but there have been hints from the official Sega social media accounts over the past few months alluding to the number 3, presumably Sonic Adventures 3. Hopefully, Sega will confirm the situation nearer to the official release of the game.

We will update this page as and when there are even more leaks for Sonic Frontiers revealed!

Gameplay

Sonic Frontiers is expected to be a 3D Platformer and an action-adventure game. Gamers will play as Sonic exploring the Starfall Islands.

Starfall Islands comprise various biomes including forests, ancient ruins, flowery fields and deserts.

Several outlets have compared the design of the world and map to the Nintendo Switch classic The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Open World

Arguably the biggest talking point about the new game is the introduction of an Open World format.

This will be the first game in the Sonic franchise to feature open-world gameplay, with the developers hoping to take the blue hedgehog in a brand new direction on the next-gen consoles in 2022.

