Football Manager 2022 Ajax: Tactics, Budget, Key Players, Who To Sign and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ajax are one of the most interesting teams to manage in Football Manager 2022, so we’ve put together a full guide for how best to go about taking charge of the Dutch giants!

The Eredivisie side have been at the forefront of European football for years, although it has been some time since they have actually won major European silverware.

Ajax have won the league in each of the last three seasons and are currently top of the table in 2021/22, although they are level on points with second-placed Feyenoord.

Any manager taking the job will have to hit the ground running and Ajax have a number of excellent players, along with some really brilliant youngsters.

We’ve put together a guide for everything you need to know about an Ajax save on Football Manager 2022!

Read more: FM22 AC Milan team guide

Football Manager 2022 Ajax Team Guide

Here’s all there is to know about the biggest team in the Netherlands!

Board expectations

In the first season, Ajax expect you to win the Eredivisie, naturally.

Also, you’re expected to be competitive in the Champions League and develop the best youth system in the country.

The Super Cup isn’t important.

Budget

There is some serious cash for you to splash here.

Transfer budget: £29.92m

Wage budget remaining: £0 p/w

Now, you will need to do some financial juggling to get some cash for wages, but this is a sizable budget for improvements to the squad.

Facilities

Superb training facilities

Excellent youth facilities

Excellent academy coaching

Exceptional youth recruitment

You would expect nothing less.

Stadium

The Johan Cruijff Arena is a beautiful stadium, with an amazing atmosphere, and holds 55,500 fans.

Personnel

Key player: Dusan Tadic

Captain: Dusan Tadic

Vice-captain: Daley Blind

Assistant manager: None

Director of Football: Marc Overmars

Suggested best XI

When you start the save, you’ll be given a suggested best XI.

In a 4-2-3-1 formation, it lines up thus: Onana; Mazraoui, Blind, Alvarez, Tagliafico; Klaassen, Gravenberch; Berghuis, Tadic, David Neres; Haller.

That is a very, very good team, although it should be noted that Andre Onana is suspended until November.

Tactics

When you start building your tactics, you’ll be suggested three presets for Ajax and they’re about what you’d expect.

They’re ‘gegenpress’, ‘tiki-taka’, and ‘vertical tiki-taka’.

You’re expected to have the ball most of the time, so this makes sense.

Key positions to strengthen

You may want to sign a goalkeeper if you aren’t willing to wait for Onana’s suspension to end.

In addition to that, depth at right-back would be useful, as would bringing in a winger who can play on either side, to avoid stretching Tadic too thin.

Youngsters ready for the first team

Jay Gorter is a young goalkeeper with plenty of potential, and he already has 2.5* current ability.

He could almost certainly step up.

Amourricho Van Axel Dongen is a 16-year-old left winger with 2* current ability and 5* potential ability so try to get him some minutes.

Ar’jany Martha and Christian Rasmussen both have 3.5* potential ability and 2* current ability; both play as wingers.

Full 1st season squad

Goalkeepers: Maarten Stekelenburg, Remko Pasveer, Andre Onana.

Defenders: Noussair Mazraoui, Jurrien Timber, Devyne Rensch, Lisandro Martinez, Perr Schuurs, Nicolas Tagliafico, Sean Klaiber, Edson Alvarez.

Midfielders: Daley Blind, Kenneth Taylor, Davy Klaassen, Ryan Gravenberch, Mohammed Kudus.

Forwards: David Neres, Antony, Steven Berghuis, Dusan Tadic, Mohammed Daramy, Zakaria Labyad, Naci Unuvar, Danilo Pereira, Sebastien Haller.

Keep it tuned to GiveMeSport for all the latest gaming news!

News Now - Sport News