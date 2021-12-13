Europa League Final 2021/2022: Date, UK Time, Venue, How to Watch, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The 2022 Europa League Final is a sporting event that many across the globe will be tuning in to watch and we have all the details you need to know about this huge football final.

Of course the Champions League is seen as the biggest club competition on the planet, but the Europa League is definitely not far behind and with some of the sides in this tournament, we could have one of the biggest Europa League finals we have had in the tournament’s history.

There is a lot at stake in this competition, and as well as many sides wanting to win the trophy, there is also another reason they want to win as it guarantees a UEFA Champions League Spot.

The final of the Europa League last season went all the way, and produced a big shock as La Liga side Villarreal managed to beat Manchester United on penalties.

Here is everything you need to know about the Europa League Final 2022:

Date

The date has already been set for the final and whoever makes it all the way will be playing on Wednesday 18th May 2022.

UK Time

The time has not been decided yet, but with the game being in the middle of the week, we expect kick off to be at 8:00 PM BST.

Venue

The Europa League 2021/22 final will be hosted in Spain in Seville's Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium.

How to Watch

BT Sport has the rights to all the European Competitions, and they will be broadcasting the Europa League 2021/22 final.

If you are looking to live stream the big match, you can do so via the BT Sport app or Virgin streaming service.

You need to have an account or a monthly pass to access the live stream, so make sure you have everything you need prior to kick-off. The monthly pass costs £25.

In the past, the final has also been live streamed on YouTube, and although this hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, we do expect it to be available on YouTube again. If this does happen it means you will be able to watch the Europa League final for free.

Tickets

Many football supporters will want to attend the final instead of watching it on TV; fans from the two clubs in the final will be given a certain percentage of tickets.

After that, a lot of tickets go to corporations, but there are also some tickets available to buy. These ticket prices aren’t known right now, but they could cost anything from £50 all the way into the thousands of pounds depending on where you're sitting and if you want to sit in hospitality.

