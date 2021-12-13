Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick should be thanking his lucky stars because 'no-one else wanted him' in the first place.

That is the verdict of former Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood.

Rangnick won the German Cup during his time in charge of FC Schalke 04 before finishing runners-up with RB Leipzig in May 2019.

He is widely credited as the godfather of the 'Gegenpress', a tactic used by many including Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

But Tottenham legend Sherwood told Sky Sports: "I just think Manchester United fans need to relax a little bit. If they play the way he wants them to play against the top teams, then you can give him credit.

"I think he’s earned the right to be where he is, but I think he’s lucky to be the Manchester United manager, I really do.

"No-one else wanted him. There wasn’t a fight for this guy. The guy was available, they think he was the best man for it.

"Yes he’s very good at talking to the press, he spins it brilliantly. But I’m not a fan yet and I think it’s right to be cautious about it.

"I’ve seen it before, managers who talk very, very well – but the talking has to be done on the pitch and we have to see improvement in Man United.

"They’re underachieving and I say it time and time again, the art of a good manager is getting the best out of the individuals you’ve got at your disposal."

And while Sherwood isn't convinced the club have made the right decision in appointing Rangnick as caretaker manager until the end of the season, he believes they will be a lot more solid at the back once Raphael Varane is back and available for selection again after recovering from a hamstring injury.

He added: "If he keeps talking about this high press, the key to the high press is how high can your defenders defend up the pitch – have you got centre-halves who can defend one-v-one on their own?

"And then your midfielders will get closer to your forwards and it makes it easier. Then the likes of 36-year-old Ronaldo will be able to get in contact and will be able to press.

"When Varane comes back it’s going to help him out because he’s got pace. Where that leaves Harry Maguire remains to be seen."

