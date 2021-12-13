Halo Infinite: How to find every Warship Gbraakon Collectable

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Halo Infinite campaign is now out on Xbox and PC and fans have been going through the latest adventure with Master Chief.

Players start the game off in the Warship Gbraakon, and there are a number of missable collectables from even the start of the game.

We’ve put together this guide to make sure that you don’t miss any of the content from the opening stretch of this fantastic campaign.

It’s worth noting that you cannot go back and replay missions in Halo Infinite, so it is worth

Here’s everything you need to know about the Warship Gbraakon collectables in the opening mission of the Halo Infinite campaign.

How to Get the Warship Gbraakon Collectables

The collectables from the mission that are completely missable are as follows:

2x UNSC Audio Logs (one of these is part of the story and completely unmissable)

1x Skull

1x Banished Audio Log

UNSC Audio Log

Once you’ve taken an elevator to get to a higher floor, then look for the audio log leaning against the crates at the top of the ramp. These will be just ahead of it.

You can see it clearly as it has a blue glow but can press the down button on the D-pad to look through the scanner.

Boom Skull

Ok, so this is the first collectable in the game that is really easy to miss. Not long after the elevator, you will find yourself in a long room with a floor above you and three moving lifts to the Chief.

Make sure you clear out the enemies on both floors before then making your way to the second floor. Jump to the middle lift, and then you’ll find the Boom Skull sitting on a container to your right (as long as you’re facing the wall).

Banished Audio Log

You’ll find this one towards the end of the mission. You’ll end up in a large room with a raised platform at the opposite end, where you will need to hack in to shut down the stasis beam.

This section is crawling with enemies, but you’ll find the audio log leaning against the wall on the right side of the room. Use your scanner if you can’t find it, but it has an orange glow, so it should be easy to find.

