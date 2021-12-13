Aston Villa latest news: Fresh verdict emerges on 'concerning' situation for Steven Gerrard

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Luke Hatfield believes that Aston Villa's Covid outbreak is concerning for everyone at the club.

Roughly 24 hours after Steven Gerrard's side were beaten by Liverpool at Anfield, reports had emerged that Villa were the latest Premier League club to have come down with some positive tests.

What's happened to Aston Villa?

It's been a week of Covid outbreaks among Premier League and Championship clubs.

Tottenham were the first team to suffer an outbreak after a number of positive tests saw their training ground close and then games against Rennes and Brighton postponed.

On Sunday, Manchester United's plans ahead of their trip to Brentford were interrupted by a couple of cases before QPR's trip to Sheffield United this evening was called off. Meanwhile, three West Brom players tested positive ahead of their game with Reading on Saturday, which went ahead despite the disruptions.

Later on Sunday, The Athletic revealed that one Aston Villa player and some training ground staff had returned a positive test, just over two days before Gerrard's team travel to Norwich.

As a result, Villa decided to cancel the recovery session which had been planned on Sunday for a 'handful' of players.

Despite one player now having to self-isolate which should rule him out of the trip to Carrow Road and potentially the game with Burnley next weekend, the reunion with Dean Smith tomorrow night is expected to go ahead as planned.

But Hatfield said that the latest outbreak is a worry for Villa.

What did Hatfield say about the situation?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "It is concerning, as it is for pretty much every club at the moment.

"You've seen the likes of Spurs and United, who've had issues with Covid outbreaks. In the Championship, you've had West Brom as well. So, it is concerning for Villa."

Will this disrupt Gerrard's plans ahead of Norwich?

Whilst this is far from ideal for the Villa boss, it could be a whole lot worse.

The player that tested positive hasn't yet been named, so it's difficult to comment on exactly how much his absence will change Gerrard's team selection.

But that individual should stay away from their Bodymoor Heath training complex, which should allow the rest of the first-team squad to resume training and start preparing for the Norwich game.

