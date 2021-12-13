Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The UEFA Champions League last-16 draw should have been fairly straightforward.

Group winners would be drawn against group runners-up. However, they can't face a side who were in their group while they can't also be drawn against a team from the same country.

What could possibly go wrong?

Well, to say that UEFA messed up would be a huge understatement.

The first sign that something was wrong was when Manchester United were drawn against Villarreal despite them being in the same group.

A sheepish Andriy Arshavin - who certainly wasn't to blame - was told to pick another ball and drew out Manchester City.

However, more mistakes followed with the next tie. Atletico Madrid were the runners-up drawn out and a video shows how Liverpool were placed in the possible pot to face them instead of Man United. Atleti ended up facing Bayern Munich.

VIDEO: Man Utd not placed in pot to face Atletico Madrid

There are also many suggesting that Real Madrid were put in the pot to potentially face Villarreal, even though they're both from Spain.

The full original draw from the Champions League - which involved Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain vs Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United - can be found HERE.

The only possible solution was for UEFA to redo the entire draw.

They announced that on social media with a short statement that read: "Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16."

And they finally made that draw later in the afternoon with no such mistakes.

The Champions League last-16 draw in full

The redone draw was as follows:

Salzburg vs Bayern Munich

Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City

Benfica vs Ajax

Chelsea vs Lille

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United

Villarreal vs Juventus

Inter Milan vs Liverpool

PSG vs Real Madrid

So, Man United end up getting Atleti after all the drama from the original tie.

Meanwhile, PSG won't be playing United but Real Madrid instead in tie that will see Messi face the Spanish champions once again.

But the main thing is, there were no mistakes this time around!

