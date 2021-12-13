Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo continues to defy the critics despite his advancing years.

The Red Devils raised eyebrows with their deadline day move for the Portuguese superstar following reports linking him with a sensational move to local rivals Manchester City with some questioning whether he still had the ability to compete at a world-class level.

But CR7 has proven them all wrong time and time again, and then some, as the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has continued to break all sorts of records thanks to his goalscoring exploits.

The Portugal international is United's top scorer in the Premier League right now, with seven goals and two assists after 13 top flight matches.

And it was Ronaldo - otherwise known as 'Mr Champions League' - who ensured they qualified for the last-16 knockout stage two weeks ago, inspiring United's victory with a late strike.

Overall, he has scored 13 goals across all competitions this season, including a brace against Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio back in November.

Ronaldo is the leading goalscorer in Champions League history - but which teams bring out the killer instinct in him?

The most number of goals the Portuguese has scored against is Juventus (ten goals) which is followed by nine against AFC Ajax and Bayern Munich. He has also scored seven goals against teams like Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and BVB's Bundesliga rivals FC Schalke 04.

His first ever Champions League goal came against AS Roma in the second leg of the quarter-final in April 2007 which the Giallorossi lost 7-1 at Old Trafford.

Sir Alex Ferguson's men went on to reach the semi-finals, where they eventually lost 5-3 to AC Milan on aggregate.

Here, we take a look at the numbers and the teams he has scored the most against in Europe's elite competition.

Who has Ronaldo scored the most Champions League goals against?

10. Olympique Lyonnais (6 goals)

It took Ronaldo three games until he scored against the team from Lyon but he has since bagged six goals in twelve appearances against one of Ligue 1's oldest clubs.

9. APOEL FC (6 goals)

8. Galatasaray S.K. (6 goals)

7. Malmo FF (6 goals)

Look away now, Malmo fans: Ronaldo has scored six goals in 180 minutes against them, at a rate of one every 30 minutes. Four of those famously came in one match, a 8-0 win for Real Madrid in December 2015. Sheesh.

6. Atletico Madrid (7 goals)

5. Borussia Dortmund (7 goals)

4. FC Schalke 04 (7 goals)

In his last two games alone, Ronaldo has scored three goals against The People's Champions, bringing his total to seven goals in just four games.

3. Bayern Munich (9 goals)

2. AFC Ajax (9 goals)

1. Juventus (9 goals)

Ronaldo has scored more goals against Juventus than any other team in the Champions League - 10 in 630 minutes comprising seven games. On average, that's a goal roughly every hour.

