Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams: Patrick Mouratoglou reveals how stars became champions

Esteemed coach Patrick Mouratoglou has revealed how tennis stars such as Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams became champions.

Mouratoglou, one of the highest-rated coaches in tennis, has worked with Williams for nearly a decade.

During his time with Williams, the Frenchman has helped her earn another 10 Grand Slam titles to bring her total up to 23.

He also coaches Stefanos Tsitsipas and Coco Gauff, and has worked with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Grigor Dimitrov.

In a video on Instagram, Mouratoglou explained what made a tennis player a champion.

"Champions, they have the mindset and the mindset builds the tennis," he said. "So it’s all about the mindset and that is true for everything.

"Whatever you do, if you have the right mindset, you’re going to make it.

"Some players that I know, they are champions in their mind. I know that [in] their second life after tennis, they’re going to do great because they process the right way.

"The people who have the best mindset, naturally, are the ones who are going to go the furthest."

Mouratoglou then cited Djokovic, Williams and former world number one Lleyton Hewitt as examples of players with the best mindset.

"I remember Novak [Djokovic], he was 17, you don’t think, 'WOW! His tennis is incredible'. No, but he has [an] unbelievable mindset. He has the ultimate mindset of a champion. Same as Serena.

"They developed their tennis. Same with Lleyton Hewitt, you see Lleyton Hewitt, you don’t think 'wow, the tennis was incredible,' yet he was No 1 in the world because he has the mindset of a champion."

Williams took a short break from playing in 2017 to give birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

She has now returned to the court and is seeking a record breaking 24th Grand Slam title. But the 40-year-old recently announced she would not compete at the Australian Open due to injury.

Djokovic has a joint-record 20 Grand Slam men's singles titles. The Serbian is also the current world number one.

In a second video, Mouratoglou went on to explain the importance of a coaching team.

"Our job is to help people process in a way that becomes what they want to become, because they all want to succeed," he said.

"But they have no idea how, because they don’t know how they should process, they don’t know what it takes."

"In order to be able to do it, you need to feel confident that you are going to make it. Otherwise you will never ever try because you will be too scared to fail, because everyone is scared to fail."

