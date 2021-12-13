Final Fantasy VII Remake PC: Release Date, Requirements, Price and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake PC port has officially been confirmed for release, with the Square Enix game already having already been a massive hit on PS4.

With fans anticipating the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2, the PC release means that players will be able to get stuck into the title with the greatest possible graphical settings ahead of the new game.

Having the opportunity to play one of the best PS4/PS5 exclusive games is certainly one that should intrigue for fans of RPG on PC!

Here’s everything you need to know about Final Fantasy VII Remake PC:

Release Date

It has been confirmed that Final Fantasy VII Remake will be released for PC on Thursday 16th December 2021.

It was also confirmed that the following will be released with the PC port of the game:

“FF7R EPISODE INTERmission is a brand-new adventure in the world of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE. Play as Wutaian ninja Yuffie Kisaragi as she infiltrates Midgar and conspires with Avalanche HQ to steal the ultimate materia from the Shinra Electric Power Company.

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE contains the following content:

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE full game

DLC "FF7R EPISODE INTERmission" (New episode featuring Yuffie Kisaragi)

Weapon: Cacstar

Armor: Midgar Bangle

Armor: Shinra Bangle

Armor: Corneo Armlet

Accessory: Superstar Belt

Accessory: Mako Crystal

Accessory: Seraphic Earrings Summon materia: Carbuncle

Summon materia: Chocobo Chick

Summon materia: Cactuar”

Requirements

Here are the official requirements for the Final Fantasy VII Remake PC port:

Minimum

OS - Windows 10 64-bit (ver. 2004 or later)

Processor - Intel Core i5 3330 / AMD FX-8350

Memory - 8 GB

Storage - 100 GB or more

Direct X - Version 12 or later

Graphics - GeForce GTX 780 / Radeon RX 480 (3 GB VRAM）

Recommended

OS - Windows 10 64-bit (ver. 2004 or later)

Processor - Intel Core i7-3770 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100

Memory - 12 GB

Storage - 100 GB or more

Direct X - Version 12 or later

Graphics - GeForce GTX 1080 / Radeon RX 5700 (8 GB VRAM）

Additional Notes - Assuming a Resolution of 2560x1440 (Max: 3840x2160)

Price

It has been confirmed that Square Enix will be charging $69.99 for the release on PC, which has drawn some criticism from fans.

The original game was released back in 2020 for PS4, and although this release will feature the Intergrade version of the game, PC gamers still believe that the AAA cost for an older game is steep.

Enter the Giveaway to win a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and FIFA 22 Legacy Edition!

You can find all of the latest Final Fantasy News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News