Final Fantasy VII Remake PC: Release Date, Requirements, Price and Everything You Need to Know
The Final Fantasy VII Remake PC port has officially been confirmed for release, with the Square Enix game already having already been a massive hit on PS4.
With fans anticipating the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2, the PC release means that players will be able to get stuck into the title with the greatest possible graphical settings ahead of the new game.
Having the opportunity to play one of the best PS4/PS5 exclusive games is certainly one that should intrigue for fans of RPG on PC!
Here’s everything you need to know about Final Fantasy VII Remake PC:
Release Date
It has been confirmed that Final Fantasy VII Remake will be released for PC on Thursday 16th December 2021.
It was also confirmed that the following will be released with the PC port of the game:
“FF7R EPISODE INTERmission is a brand-new adventure in the world of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE. Play as Wutaian ninja Yuffie Kisaragi as she infiltrates Midgar and conspires with Avalanche HQ to steal the ultimate materia from the Shinra Electric Power Company.
FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE contains the following content:
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE full game
- DLC "FF7R EPISODE INTERmission" (New episode featuring Yuffie Kisaragi)
- Weapon: Cacstar
- Armor: Midgar Bangle
- Armor: Shinra Bangle
- Armor: Corneo Armlet
- Accessory: Superstar Belt
- Accessory: Mako Crystal
- Accessory: Seraphic Earrings Summon materia: Carbuncle
- Summon materia: Chocobo Chick
- Summon materia: Cactuar”
Requirements
Here are the official requirements for the Final Fantasy VII Remake PC port:
Minimum
- OS - Windows 10 64-bit (ver. 2004 or later)
- Processor - Intel Core i5 3330 / AMD FX-8350
- Memory - 8 GB
- Storage - 100 GB or more
- Direct X - Version 12 or later
- Graphics - GeForce GTX 780 / Radeon RX 480 (3 GB VRAM）
Recommended
- OS - Windows 10 64-bit (ver. 2004 or later)
- Processor - Intel Core i7-3770 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100
- Memory - 12 GB
- Storage - 100 GB or more
- Direct X - Version 12 or later
- Graphics - GeForce GTX 1080 / Radeon RX 5700 (8 GB VRAM）
- Additional Notes - Assuming a Resolution of 2560x1440 (Max: 3840x2160)
Price
It has been confirmed that Square Enix will be charging $69.99 for the release on PC, which has drawn some criticism from fans.
The original game was released back in 2020 for PS4, and although this release will feature the Intergrade version of the game, PC gamers still believe that the AAA cost for an older game is steep.
Enter the Giveaway to win a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and FIFA 22 Legacy Edition!
You can find all of the latest Final Fantasy News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.News Now - Sport News