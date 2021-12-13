Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The dust is starting to settle, sort of, on the Formula 1 season for 2021 and it's now time to take a look back at the year in terms of the drivers and who had a good campaign and who had a bad one.

The 2021 season will live long in the memory for all kinds of reasons as two generational talents in Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen battled it out, but there were 18 other drivers all pushing as hard as they could for success behind them.

That said, let's take a look at where we've ranked the 20 drivers using tiermaker, and why they've ended up where they have:

Verstappen and Hamilton were a level above the rest in 2021 so deserve to be out in front - many will be hoping to join them from next season with the new rules coming in.

Below them, Lando Norris led the McLaren charge brilliantly whilst Ferrari enjoyed a restorative year to finish third, with both Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc having strong campaigns. George Russell continued to shine for Williams and heads to Mercedes next season, whilst Pierre Gasly could well be the best driver outside of the leading teams - he had another great year.

Below them, Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez will be happy with some aspects of their season but will feel as though more could have been achieved with the equipment they had, though Perez was in his first year at Red Bull it must be said.

Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon both recorded podiums - the latter's was a win in Hungary - and will be pleased with what they did for Alpine, whilst Mick Schumacher still managed to win praise in a very slow Haas.

The level below, Daniel Ricciardo will admit this season was tough but he had bright sparks - most notably in Monza - and next year could be better for him, whilst the Alfas of Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi and Aston Martins of Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll were also-rans for much of the year. Yuki Tsunoda's strong finish to the 2021 season spares him a worse verdict.

Finally, it was a tough season for Nicholas Latifi and Nikita Mazepin. The Canadian had some better moments towards the end of the year but was outclassed by Russell and will be eager to avoid that with Alex Albon next season and Mazepin had it very tough, with him regularly beaten by teammate Schumacher - both have 2022 to prove themselves though.

