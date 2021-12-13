Final Fantasy VIII Remake: Release Date, Leaks, Nintendo Switch, Gameplay and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With the massive success of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, fans of the franchise are wondering if Square Enix will be releasing a Final Fantasy VIII Remake.

Final Fantasy VIII on the original Playstation was the follow up to the original Final Fantasy 7, with (then Squaresoft) the developers making huge advances on a graphical front to the series.

Whilst Final Fantasy VIII does have its share of detractors, there is still a huge fanbase for the game who want to see a Remake made for next-gen consoles.

Here’s everything you need to know about Final Fantasy VIII Remake, including the release date, latest leaks, the potential of a Nintendo Switch port, gameplay and more.

Release Date

There is not currently a release date for the game, as Square Enix has not officially confirmed that the game is even in development.

We will update this page as and when Square Enix makes the official announcement for the game itself.

Leaks

By the looks of recent leaks regarding the Final Fantasy series, it actually appears as though a Final Fantasy IX leak is more likely to come before VIII.

Final Fantasy IX Remake was also part of the massive GeForce Now leak which featured a ton of games that are expected to be released in the next year or so.

Some of the other massive leaks included Resident Evil 4 Remake, Dragon's Dogma 2, Kingdom Hearts 4, Injustice 3, and Mortal Kombat 12.

Nintendo Switch

The Final Fantasy VII Remake was only available on PS4/PS5, but with Kingdom Hearts already having made its way to Nintendo Switch, fans are hoping that the rumoured Final Fantasy VIII Remake will also be heading over to the platform.

We will update this page if Square Enix makes the official announcement for Final Fantasy VIII Remake heading to the Nintendo Switch.

Gameplay

There is currently no gameplay available for the Final Fantasy VIII Remake online, although fans are still hoping that some will be leaked soon!

It is likely that the game, if released, will end up being along the lines of the Final Fantasy VII Remake, with a Kingdom Hearts style of fighting as opposed to the turn-based combat of the original.

