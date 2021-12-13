Avowed: Release Date, PS5, Leaks, Gameplay and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Avowed is an upcoming RPG title developed by Obsidian Entertainment and published by Xbox Game Studios.

The game was initially revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase in July 2020 and takes place in the fantasy world of Eora.

Here’s everything you need to know about Avowed, including the release date, whether the game will be released on PS5, the gameplay mechanics and more.

Release Date

There is no official release date for the game currently; however, it is expected to be released in late 2022 to early 2023.

PS5

Avowed is an Xbox Game Studios exclusive title, and it will not be released for any consoles beyond the Xbox Series X/S and potentially Microsoft Windows.

Leaks

Notable gaming leaker Sponger, a member of gaming forum Resertera, leaked a lot of information regarding the upcoming game:

Avowed will be "fully open-world" and much larger than Skyrim, but not necessarily in total size. The world will be "denser" and "more contrasted"—which presumably means diverse.

The main setting will be The Living Lands region of Eora, which is a northern frontier not seen directly in either Pillars of Eternity game.

There will be a "big focus" on world reactivity, lighting, and next-gen AI systems.

There will be a real-time weather system.

Character creation is supposed to be very advanced and detailed.

Mod support is planned.

The world will have lots of factions, but they won't be similar to Skyrim's factions.

You will be able to enlist the help of companions, but it is supposedly very different to how it works in Obsidian's other recent RPG, The Outer Worlds.

The game will feature boss battles that happen on a very large scale.

Two large cities are being planned, with smaller settlements dotting the map and large areas of wilderness.

Creatures and wildlife will be based on Pillars of Eternity lore but will make new additions.

"Dynamic presentation of dialogue"—whatever that might mean.

Obsidian wants to make it possible to kill anyone in the game, similar to how Morrowind let players terminate the main plot by killing certain key characters.

Around 100 people are working on the game currently, and it's been in development for two years with seven months of pre-production.

The target release window is late 2022 or early 2023

Gameplay

Avowed will apparently have “role-playing” elements and will utilize a first-person perspective with a focus on real-time combat.

The game will focus on using both traditional melee weapons as well as casting magical spells.

Obsidian are experts at creating major RPG games that have a heavy focus on in-game action, so we can expect Avowed to be along the lines of Skyrim.

Some of the other titles that Obsidian have worked on include South Park: The Stick of Truth, The Outer Worlds, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and Neverwinter Nights 2.

