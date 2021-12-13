Call of Duty Mobile Season 11 (Final Snow) Patch Notes: Release Date, Download Size, Bug Fixes And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 11 is almost here, which means that a brand new patch will be coming along with it when the new content arrives.

The handheld version of the legendary first-person shooter will be getting a fresh look as the festive campaign rapidly approaches, with expectations at an all-time high among the fanbase once more.

Plenty of new content is expected to arrive in the Battle Pass - such as new weapons, skins and operators, and new maps likely to be thrown into the mix.

Along with this, there is likely to be a number of alterations made to the overall gameplay experience based on feedback from the gaming community - everything from lighting to controls and rendering set to be adapted to iron out any possible in-game creases.

That being said, here is everything that we know about CoD Moblie Season 11's update so far.

Release Date

CoD Mobile Season 11 is set to launch on Friday 17th December 2021 and the update could be made available for pre-download even earlier than that.

With this in mind, we will provide further updates in this section as soon as they become available.

Download Size

It is not yet known what the patch sizes will be for respective iOS and Android devices at the time of writing.

We will provide any relevant information here as soon as we receive it.

Patch Notes

As mentioned above, the patch notes for CoD Mobile Season 11 have yet to be announced. The comprehensive list of changes, as well as the sections listed below, will be filled out in their entirety as soon as the developers unveil them to the public.

Be sure to come back here as soon as the patch goes live!

Bug Fixes

TBC

