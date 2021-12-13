Football Manager 2022 Celtic: Tactics, Budget, Key Players, Who To Sign and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic are a challenge to manage in Football Manager 2022 so we’ve put together a guide on how to manage the Scottish giants in the new game!

The Bhoys had established a stranglehold on the Scottish title in recent years but were beaten to the championship last season by bitter rivals Rangers.

The Gers stopped Celtic from winning their tenth successive competition so it will be down to you to get the club back on top in the Scottish Premiership.

You’ll have to hit the ground running, of course, because of Rangers’ competition, while you’ll also be aiming to improve Celtic’s record in Europe.

They haven’t won European silverware since 1967 and haven’t reached a European final since 2003. It’s down to you to improve that.

Football Manager 2022 Celtic Team Guide

Here’s everything you need to know about a Celtic save on FM22.

Board expectations

In the first season, you’re expected to qualify for the Champions League via your league placing.

You’re also expected to win the Scottish Cup and the Premier Sports Cup, while reaching the play-offs in the Champions League qualifiers.

You’re expected to win the Scottish Premiership by the end of the 2023/24 season.

Budget

There’s a decent wedge of cash here to improve the squad.

Transfer budget: £4.5m

Wage budget remaining: £25k p/w

In the Scottish top-flight, that’s a pretty good budget, and should see you capable of making some improvements to the squad.

Facilities

Excellent training facilities

Great youth facilities

Good academy coaching

Exceptional youth recruitment

You would expect nothing less from one of the biggest clubs in Scotland.

Stadium

Celtic Park can absolutely rock and holds 60,411 fans.

Personnel

Key player: Callum McGregor

Captain: Callum McGregor

Vice-captain: Joe Hart

Assistant manager: John Kennedy

Director of Football: Vacant

Suggested best XI

When you start the save, you’ll be given a suggested best XI.

In a 4-3-3 formation, it lines up as such: Hart; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Jullien, Taylor; McGregor, McCarthy, Turnbull; Forrest, Giakoumakis, Furuhashi.

This is a good enough side to be genuinely competitive in the Scottish top-flight and beyond.

Tactics

When you start building your tactics, you’ll be suggested three presets for Celtic.

They’re ‘tiki-taka, ‘catenaccio, and ‘park the bus’.

There clearly isn’t much of a belief that you can really dominate games, but you can always change that with a few shrewd transfers!

Key positions to strengthen

Left-back and right-back need bolstering. The best players in both positions are only 3* current ability, so you need to look to improve there.

Also, ask yourself if you want Joe Hart to be your starting goalkeeper; he’s the best stopper at the club, so you may want to bring in someone to replace him.

Kyogo Furuhashi is your best striker but if you want him to play on the left wing – his best position – you’ll probably need another striker too.

Youngsters ready for the first team

You’ve got two really excellent young prospects here in Karamoko Dembele and Owen Moffat.

The former is a winger with 5* potential and the latter an attacking midfielder with 5* potential.

Ciaran Dickson has 3* potential and is a 19-year-old midfielder who is ready to make the step up.

Not too shabby.

Full 1st season squad

Goalkeepers: Joe Hart, Conor Hazard, Vasilis Barkas, Scott Bain.

Defenders: Josip Juranovic, Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Osaze Urhoghide, Nir Bitton, Christopher Jullien, Carl Starfelt, Greg Taylor, Adam Montgomery, Liam Scales.

Midfielders: Ismaila Soro, James McCarthy, Ewan Henderson, Liam Shaw, Callum McGregor, Boli Bolingoli.

Forwards: James Forrest, Tom Rogic, David Turnbull, Liel Abada, Kyogo Furuhashi, Mikey Johnston, Jota, Giorgos Giakoumakis, Albian Ajeti.

