West Ham transfer news: Kretinsky could help Moyes sign £15.3m teenager

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham United’s chances of signing Adam Hlozek have improved thanks to the cash injection of Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Kretinsky, through investment group 1890s holdings a.s, completed a deal worth more than £180million to buy a 27 per cent stake in the east London club last month.

What’s the latest news involving Hlozek?

Hlozek, who is currently on the books of Czech giants Sparta Prague, was on West Ham’s radar during the summer transfer window but a move failed to come to fruition.

The Hammers’ Premier League rivals Liverpool have also kept tabs on the striker, with Jurgen Klopp’s side being linked as far back as in April.

Having held an interest for some time, Football Insider have revealed that West Ham are looking to fight off competition from the Merseyside club and conclude a deal for the £15.3million-rated 19-year-old when the transfer window reopens next month.

Kretinsky - who boasts a net worth of more than £2.9billion according to Forbes - is the owner of Sparta Prague and, as a result, there is a direct link between Hlozek's current employers and the east Londoners.

Hlozek has shown his talent at a young age, racking up more than 30 senior goals and representing the Czech Republic at international level 12 times.

He has also been in fine form this season, claiming a combined total of 17 goals and assists for Sparta Prague.

Enter Giveaway

What has Pete O’Rourke said about Hlozek?

O’Rourke is aware that West Ham hold an interest in Hlozek ahead of the January transfer window.

The journalist feels Kretinsky’s involvement behind the scenes could be key in Hammers boss David Moyes being able to bring the teenager to the London Stadium.

O’Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: “I think a deal for him makes sense.

West Ham seal 3-2 COMEBACK to BEAT Chelsea! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

"He (Kretinsky) owns Sparta Prague as well, so it would make a deal a lot easier to do."

Why are West Ham looking to sign a striker?

Michail Antonio remains the only senior striker at the London Stadium as Moyes opted to strengthen his options in other departments during the summer transfer window.

But Antonio has not found the back of the net since grabbing the winner against Tottenham Hotspur back in October.

1 of 15 Which year did Paolo Di Canio leave West Ham? 2000 2003 2006 2009

The Hammers also failed to find a way past Burnley at the weekend and were made to settle for a goalless draw at Turf Moor despite the Clarets finding themselves in the Premier League’s bottom three.

It proved to be the third time this season where West Ham have not got on the scoresheet in a top flight fixture.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News