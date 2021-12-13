Aston Villa latest news: Fresh update on whether Norwich clash will go ahead

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Express & Star journalist Luke Hatfield is expecting tomorrow's clash between Norwich City and Aston Villa to go ahead despite confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Midlands club's camp.

Villa head coach Steven Gerrard revealed in his pre-match press conference that two players have returned positive coronavirus cases and, as a result, will miss the Premier League encounter at Carrow Road, while a pair of coaching staff members have also caught the virus.

What's the latest news on Aston Villa's Covid situation?

The Athletic revealed Villa opted to cancel yesterday's training session at Bodymoor Heath after a number of positive coronavirus cases within the club.

The report claims the recovery session had initially been scheduled for a handful of players after the 1-0 defeat to Liverpool 24 hours earlier.

Villa chief executive Christian Purslow held a meeting at the club's training ground this morning in a bid to step up Covid protocol measures following the positive tests.

Players did return to Bodymoor Heath today though, with Villa releasing a video which showed the likes of Ollie Watkins, Emiliano Buendia, Axel Tuanzebe and Keinan Davis being put through their paces.

Tomorrow's clash with Norwich will see them go head-to-head with former head coach Dean Smith for the first time since he was sacked last month.

That led to Gerrard being named as his successor and Smith was handed the managerial reins at Carrow Road little more than a week after he was shown the door by Villa.

What has Luke Hatfield said about the situation?

Hatfield believes the Premier League meeting between Norwich and Villa will go ahead at Carrow Road unless there are even more positive Covid cases ahead of the encounter.

The journalist, however, understands that there is some uncertainty because of the coronavirus outbreak in the Villa camp.

Hatfield told GIVEMESPORT: "It is concerning going into a busy week. They've got Norwich tomorrow and, at the moment, I don't think there's any doubt about whether that game goes ahead.

"But if there are more confirmed cases then, obviously, things can change. We'll have to wait and see what happens with that."

Have other clubs seen an increase in Covid cases?

Tottenham Hotspur saw eight players and five members of staff test positive for coronavirus last week, which led to their Europa Conference League clash with Rennes and Premier League trip to Brighton & Hove Albion called off.

It was confirmed earlier today that another first-team player has caught the virus and the club's under-23 team has also been hit hard by cases.

Prior to their fixture with Manchester United at the weekend, Norwich head coach Smith revealed he was waiting to discover the results of a couple of players' PCR tests after feeling unwell.

Manchester United have recorded a "small number" of positive Covid-19 cases among players and staff, leading to their Carrington Training Complex being closed to the first-team today.

