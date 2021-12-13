The Callisto Protocol: What Is The Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Callisto Protocol appears to be one of the scariest upcoming titles that are due to hit the gaming market soon and fans of the genre will be eager to find out when they can get hold of this exciting looking game.

This game is the first project for Striking Distance Studios, a new studio filled with former developers from Sledgehammer Games and Visceral Games, two forms responsible for Call of Duty and Star Wars titles in recent years.

While this game looks similar to the Dead Space series, this project takes gamers to one of Jupiter's planets, Callisto, where there is a prison colony that are made to be part of which appears to have been invaded by aliens.

The Callisto Protocol appears to be a third-person shooter with melee-based combat on the agenda to contain and eradicate the spread of the attack.

This all sounds very exciting! As a result, gamers are eagerly trying to find out when this game is launched.

Read more: The Callisto Protocol: Release Date, Gameplay, Pre Order, Trailer, PUBG, PS4 And Everything You Need To Know

The Callisto Protocol Release Date

Striking Distance have not confirmed a precise release date for The Callisto Protocol, at the time of writing, what they have said is that the game is coming at some stage in 2022.

However, the developers did not confirm whether it would be launched during the first half of 2022 or the second.

These details were confirmed via the game's official Twitter account described The Callisto Protocol as a "terrifying, story-driven, survival horror game set in a prison colony on Jupiter’s dead moon Callisto." They concluded by stating the game will arrive next year.

It is early days at this time in terms of the game's development and it is not yet certain how far down the line it is in terms of preparation for launch.

Any details that come up from now until release will appear here in due course. In the meantime, be sure to stick with us and keep your eyes peeled!

WIN A NINTENDO SWITCH, FIFA 22, AND MARIO KART 8!

You can find all of the latest Gaming and Esports News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News