Cheltenham Festival 2022: Dates, Races, How to Watch, Tickets, Gold Cup and All You Need to Know
Cheltenham Festival 2022, which is one of the biggest horse racing competitions of the year, is rapidly approaching and we have all the details you need to know around this great event.
Arguably the only other competition in the sport which is bigger than Cheltenham is the Grand National, and thousands flock to the event every year to witness some great races.
The festival features some of the best horses and jockeys in the sport, and there are always some big surprises as well as some dominating races from some of the best in the sport.
No doubt many are very excited for Cheltenham Festival this year due to the fact that it wasn’t held in 2021 due to the pandemic.
Here is everything you need to know about Cheltenham Festival 2022:
Dates
Cheltenham Festival 2022 is a four day festival which takes place annually in March.
In 2022, the horse racing event will start on Tuesday 15th March 2022 and will end on Friday 18th March 2022.
Typically, the horse racing on each day starts at 13:30 PM BST.
Races
The festival hosts 28 races across four days and obviously there are some races which are more interesting and highly anticipated than others.
Here is the schedule in full:
Cheltenham 2022, Tuesday 15th March, Champion Day: Day 1 Races
- 13:30 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle 2m 87y Hurdle
- 14:10 The Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy Steeple Chase 1m 7f Chase
- 14:50 The Ultima Handicap Chase 3m abt 1f Chase
- 15:30 The Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy 2m 87y Hurdle
- 16:10 The Mares’ Hurdle (for the David Nicholson Trophy) 2m 3f 200y Hurdle
- 16:50 The National Hunt Challenge Cup Chase 4m Chase
- 17:30 The Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase 3m 7f 147y Chase
Cheltenham 2022, Wednesday 17th March, Ladies Day: Day 2 Races
- 13:30 The Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle Race 2m 5f Hurdle
- 14:10 The RSA Insurance Novices’ Steeple Chase 3m 80y Chase
- 14:50 The Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle 2m 5f Hurdle
- 15:30 The Betway Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase 1m 7f 99y Chase
- 16:10 The Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase 3m 6f 37y Chase
- 16:50 The Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Race 2m 87y Hurdle
- 17:30 The Weatherbys Champion Bumper (A Standard Open NH Flat Race) 2m 87y Bumper
Cheltenham 2022, Thursday 18th March, St Patrick’s Day: Day 3 Races
- 13:30 The JLT Novices’ Chase 2m 3f 166y Chase
- 14:10 The Pertemps Network Final (A Handicap Hurdle Race) 2m 7f 213y Hurdle
- 14:50 The Ryanair Chase 2m 7f 213y Chase
- 15:30 The Sun Racing Stayers’ Hurdle 3m Hurdle
- 16:10 The Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate (A Handicap Steeple Chase) 2m 4f 127y Chase
- 16:50 Trull House Stud Mares Novices’ Hurdle 2m 179y Hurdle
- 17:30 The Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Handicap Steeple Chase (0-145) 3m 2f Chase
Cheltenham 2022, Friday 18th March, Cheltenham Gold Cup Day: Day 4 Races
- 13:30 The JCB Triumph Hurdle 2m 139f Hurdle
- 14:10 The Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle Race 2m 179f Hurdle
- 14:50 The Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle Race 2m 7f 213y Hurdle
- 15:30 The Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup 3m 2f 70y Chase
- 16:10 The St. James’s Place Foxhunter Steeple Chase Challenge Cup 3m 2f 70y Chase
- 16:50 Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase 2m 62y Hurdle
- 17:30 Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle 2m 4f 56y Hurdle
How to Watch
The races are all being televised, but they are split between two TV Companies. Racing TV (Sky Channel 426) will be showing all of the races at Cheltenham; however, the first five races each day will be on ITV. Coverage starts at 1pm each day.
The races on ITV will be free to watch, but Sky Racing TV is part of a Sky subscription. It costs £10 on top of your subscription a month.
Tickets
Tickets for Cheltenham are already available to purchase and depending on the type of ticket you get, the price varies from £40-110. You can buy these tickets off of the JockeyClub Website.
Gold Cup
The Gold Cup is arguably the biggest race at the festival and we have all the details around this race for you.
The race, as always, is on the final day (Friday 18th March 2022) and the race starts at 15:05 PM BST. The horses in this race have not been confirmed yet.
WIN A NINTENDO SWITCH, FIFA 22, AND MARIO KART 8!
You can keep up to date with all of the latest racing news right here at GiveMeSport.News Now - Sport News