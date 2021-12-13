Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The draw for the Champions League round of 16 on Monday afternoon was absolutely farical.

During what was a chaotic few hours in Nyon, the process had to be repeated by UEFA due to a number of issues.

Errors were spotted in the ways potential opponents were selected for certain teams, most notably Villarreal and Atletico Madrid.

The first draw was declared null and void, UEFA blaming the issues on a "a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other."

To say it was shambolic is something of an understatement and one club that's particularly fuming with the final outcome is Real Madrid.

In the first draw, Los Blancos were paired with Benfica, a fairly easy game on paper for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

But Real Madrid will now face Lionel Messi's star-studded Paris Saint-Germain team in what is easily the tie of the round, hence why they are a tad angry.

According to ESPN, the Spanish club were insistent that their tie with Benfica should stand and believe UEFA are lying with regards to the errors seen in the first draw.

"It is a lie that it was a software error," a club source told ESPN. "It is human error, beginning with the second pairing. Our pairing [Real Madrid-Benfica] was legal."

The Champions League draw in full

They are not happy one bit.

Real Madrid's Director of Institutional Relations Emilio Butragueno added that the situation is "surprising, regrettable and very hard to understand, when you take into account the millions of fans who were following the draw."

The club legend then stated: "Having said that, we go into this tie with a lot of excitement. We're aware of what this competition means for the club and the fans," he told Real Madrid TV. "We're also aware of the difficulties, with the quality of players [PSG] have. We believe the team will play two great games. They'll be fantastic for football."

Real Madrid and UEFA's relationship has been strained for a while now after the infamous European Super League debacle earlier in the year.

Club president Florentino Perez was the main man behind one of the most controversial proposals in modern football history.

And Monday's draw certainly isn't going to help matters when it comes to Real Madrid and UEFA, that's for sure...

