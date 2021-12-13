Africa Cup of Nations 2022: Dates, Groups, Odds, Fixtures, Results, How to Watch and All You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The highly anticipated African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2022 is not far away and we have all the details you need to know ahead of this football tournament.

This tournament is more anticipated than ever due to the fact that the 2021 AFCON tournament was cancelled due to the Pandemic, and so it is exciting to see the tournament back again.

Morocco are the current title holders, and they have won it the last two years running, but a lot of the countries have looked very good in qualifying, so this game is definitely up for grabs.

This tournament typically provides a lot of excitement, so we hope that we can see another entertaining AFCON competition.

Here is all you need to know about the 2022 African Cup of Nations:

Dates

The AFCON 2022 tournament begins on Sunday 9th January 2022 and will end on Sunday 6th February 2022.

Obviously many sides in the Premier League have a fair few African players, so there will have to be a lot of rotation whilst they are participating in the tournament.

Groups

Group A: Burkino Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Ethiopia

Burkino Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Ethiopia Group B: Guinea, Malawi, Senegal, Zimbabwe

Guinea, Malawi, Senegal, Zimbabwe Group C: Comoros, Gabon, Ghana, Morocco

Comoros, Gabon, Ghana, Morocco Group D: Egypt, Guinea-Bissau, Nigeria, Sudan

Egypt, Guinea-Bissau, Nigeria, Sudan Group E: Algeria, Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, Sierra Leone

Algeria, Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, Sierra Leone Group F: Gambia, Mali, Mauritania, Tunisia

Results

With the tournament yet to start, there are no results to reveal. When the AFCON competition starts, we will update these dates with all of these results.

How to Watch

It has not been officially revealed, but it is most likely that for those in the United Kingdom, the tournament will be available to watch on Eurosport.

For those who do not know, you can either watch Eurosport via Discovery+. This is a subscription you pay for and it costs £6.99 a month or £59.99 a year.

There are a lot of great football stars in this tournament, including Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Kalidou Koulibaly. All football fans will no doubt be wanting to tune in to watch the tournament and see which African nation comes out as the winner in 2022.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest football news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News