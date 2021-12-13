Football Manager 2022 Rangers: Tactics, Budget, Key Players, Who To Sign and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rangers are a very interesting team to manage on Football Manager 2022.

The club managed to end Celtic’s stranglehold on the Scottish Premiership title last season, winning the competition by a staggering 25 points.

There was a genuinely amazing run, too, which saw Rangers go unbeaten throughout the entirety of the season.

They ultimately ended the campaign with 102 points, a remarkable haul that will take some topping.

But that’s the task if you decide to follow in the footsteps of Steven Gerrard and take the reins at Ibrox.

You’ll also be looking to be successful in domestic cup competitions, while reaching the latter stages in Europe too. It’s no mean feat.

Football Manager 2022 Rangers Team Guide

Here’s everything you need to know about a Rangers save before you take the plunge!

Board expectations

You’ll be expected to win the Scottish Premiership in your first season in the hotseat.

You also need to win the Scottish Cup and the Premier Sports Cup, while reaching the group stages of the Champions League.

No pressure!

Budget

There isn’t a huge amount of money to spend on the squad, even by the standards of the Scottish Premiership.

Transfer budget: £1.5m

Wage budget remaining: £22k p/w

You’ll have to wheel and deal if you want to strengthen.

Facilities

Excellent training facilities

Great youth facilities

Good academy coaching

Exceptional youth recruitment

You would expect nothing less.

Stadium

Ibrox is one of the most remarkable stadiums in Europe, such is the unbelievable atmosphere, and holds 50,817 fans.

Personnel

Key player: Alfredo Morelos

Captain: James Tavernier

Vice-captain: Connor Goldson

Assistant manager: None

Director of Football: Ross Wilson

Suggested best XI

When you start the save, you’ll be given a suggested best XI for the Rangers side.

In a 4-2-3-1 formation, it lines up thus: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Helander, Barisic; Kamara, Jack; Kent, Aribo, Roofe; Morelos.

That’s a pretty good XI.

Tactics

When you start building your tactics, you’ll be suggested three presets for Rangers.

They’re ‘tiki-taka’, ‘gegenpress’, and ‘fluid counter-attack’.

Clearly, there’s an ability to both dominate on the ball and also counter quickly.

Key positions to strengthen

You’re well set in a number of positions, which is exactly what you’d expect from a team that has just gone unbeaten throughout a league season.

But you could do with bringing in a brilliant attacking midfielder to start regularly, with all of your best options having 3* current ability.

Youngsters ready for the first team

Leon King is a really promising youngster; he’s a 17-year-old centre-back with 2* current ability and 5* potential. Give him some minutes!

Juan Alegria is a 19-year-old striker with 3* potential ability too, so he could do a job for you.

Full 1st season squad

Goalkeepers: Allan McGregor, Andy Firth, Jon McLaughlin, Robby McCrorie, Kieran Wright.

Defenders: Nathan Patterson, Connor Goldson, Jack Simpson, Lewis Mackinnon, Filip Helander, Leon Balogun, Borna Barisic, Calvin Bassey, James Tavernier.

Midfielders: Steven Davis, Scott Arfield, John Lundstram, Glen Kamara, Nnamdi Ofoborh, Juninho Bacuna, Ryan Jack, Stephen Kelly.

Forwards: Ianis Hagi, Joe Aribo, Kemar Roofe, Ryan Kent, Brandon Barker, Fashion Sakala, Scott Wright, Jermain Defoe, Alfredo Morelos.

