Football Manager 2022 Rangers: Tactics, Budget, Key Players, Who To Sign and More
Rangers are a very interesting team to manage on Football Manager 2022.
The club managed to end Celtic’s stranglehold on the Scottish Premiership title last season, winning the competition by a staggering 25 points.
There was a genuinely amazing run, too, which saw Rangers go unbeaten throughout the entirety of the season.
They ultimately ended the campaign with 102 points, a remarkable haul that will take some topping.
But that’s the task if you decide to follow in the footsteps of Steven Gerrard and take the reins at Ibrox.
You’ll also be looking to be successful in domestic cup competitions, while reaching the latter stages in Europe too. It’s no mean feat.
Football Manager 2022 Rangers Team Guide
Here’s everything you need to know about a Rangers save before you take the plunge!
Board expectations
You’ll be expected to win the Scottish Premiership in your first season in the hotseat.
You also need to win the Scottish Cup and the Premier Sports Cup, while reaching the group stages of the Champions League.
No pressure!
Budget
There isn’t a huge amount of money to spend on the squad, even by the standards of the Scottish Premiership.
Transfer budget: £1.5m
Wage budget remaining: £22k p/w
You’ll have to wheel and deal if you want to strengthen.
Facilities
Excellent training facilities
Great youth facilities
Good academy coaching
Exceptional youth recruitment
You would expect nothing less.
Stadium
Ibrox is one of the most remarkable stadiums in Europe, such is the unbelievable atmosphere, and holds 50,817 fans.
Personnel
Key player: Alfredo Morelos
Captain: James Tavernier
Vice-captain: Connor Goldson
Assistant manager: None
Director of Football: Ross Wilson
Suggested best XI
When you start the save, you’ll be given a suggested best XI for the Rangers side.
In a 4-2-3-1 formation, it lines up thus: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Helander, Barisic; Kamara, Jack; Kent, Aribo, Roofe; Morelos.
That’s a pretty good XI.
Tactics
When you start building your tactics, you’ll be suggested three presets for Rangers.
They’re ‘tiki-taka’, ‘gegenpress’, and ‘fluid counter-attack’.
Clearly, there’s an ability to both dominate on the ball and also counter quickly.
Key positions to strengthen
You’re well set in a number of positions, which is exactly what you’d expect from a team that has just gone unbeaten throughout a league season.
But you could do with bringing in a brilliant attacking midfielder to start regularly, with all of your best options having 3* current ability.
Youngsters ready for the first team
Leon King is a really promising youngster; he’s a 17-year-old centre-back with 2* current ability and 5* potential. Give him some minutes!
Juan Alegria is a 19-year-old striker with 3* potential ability too, so he could do a job for you.
Full 1st season squad
Goalkeepers: Allan McGregor, Andy Firth, Jon McLaughlin, Robby McCrorie, Kieran Wright.
Defenders: Nathan Patterson, Connor Goldson, Jack Simpson, Lewis Mackinnon, Filip Helander, Leon Balogun, Borna Barisic, Calvin Bassey, James Tavernier.
Midfielders: Steven Davis, Scott Arfield, John Lundstram, Glen Kamara, Nnamdi Ofoborh, Juninho Bacuna, Ryan Jack, Stephen Kelly.
Forwards: Ianis Hagi, Joe Aribo, Kemar Roofe, Ryan Kent, Brandon Barker, Fashion Sakala, Scott Wright, Jermain Defoe, Alfredo Morelos.
