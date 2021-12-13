Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo's record as a Real Madrid player is absolutely ludicrous.

In his nine memorable years with Los Blancos, the 36-year-old scored and assisted goals at a frightening rate.

Ronaldo played 438 games across all competitions for Real Madrid and in that time, he found the back of the net an astonishing 450 times.

The Portuguese superstar also provided 132 assists, meaning he averaged 1.33 goal contributions per match - which is just mind-blowingly good.

Ronaldo scored 40 or more La Liga goals in two separate seasons as well, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner first achieving the extraordinary feat in 2011/12.

That campaign, the most followed person on Instagram performed to a ridiculously high-standard to help Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid win the title with 100 points.

Ronaldo netted 46 goals and assisted a further 19 in his 38 La Liga appearances, numbers that really are scarcely believable.

He was simply playing football from a different planet that season, as you will see for yourself in the brilliant video compilation below.

Video: Ronaldo's 2011/12 with Real Madrid that 'wasn't normal'

It's fair to say that Ronaldo in 2011/12 'wasn't normal', isn't it?

The only reason that the Manchester United man's superhuman-like numbers and displays that campaign are downplayed slightly is because of his arch rival, Lionel Messi.

At Barcelona in 2011/12, the little magician somehow managed to top Ronaldo's stats.

In 37 Spanish top-flight appearances, Messi scored 50 (yes, FIFTY) goals and delivered 19 assists, a return that will likely never be bettered by a player operating in one of Europe's top five leagues.

But while that's the case, we still need to appreciate just how good Ronaldo was that very same season.

The free-scoring forward did actually better his 2011/12 record in 2014/15, though.

That season, Ronaldo finished with 48 goals and 22 assists to his name in 35 La Liga outings, an average of two contributions per game.

The guy is just a footballing freak of nature, isn't he?

