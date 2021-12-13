Homeworld 3: Release date, Trailer, Gameplay, Platforms, Price and Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Homeworld 3 is a real-time strategy game currently in development and we have all the details you need to know around this game ahead of its release.

Many are very excited about this game following details around it which were revealed at the recent Game Awards 2021.



The developers, Blackbird Interactive, are very excited at the prospect of releasing this game, and we hope that it meets the expectations of the gaming community.

Release Date

For those wondering, this game is in very early development; however the creators have revealed they are hoping for it to be released before December 2022.

Trailer

The Game Awards 2021 revealed to us a great official trailer and this treated us to a bunch of action in what looks to be an exciting game.

Gameplay

Players will be over the moon to hear that a gameplay video was also revealed at the awards. In the two minute video, you can see the great graphics and landscapes that players will be exploring in the game.



Not a lot else was revealed as it looks like the developers are keeping the cards close to their chests.

Platforms

For those wondering, this real time strategy game will only be available on Microsoft Windows as it currently stands. This means only PC players will be able to play the game.

Price

With this game still in development and with no confirmed release date, the price of this game is yet to be revealed; however, it is likely that it will cost around £50-60, like most PC games cost at this current time.



Despite it being quite a while until this game is released, there is a lot to be excited about.



No doubt in the next few months the developers of Homeworld 3 will be releasing a lot more information and previews in order to get the gaming community excited for the game.



Be sure to keep an eye on this page as we will be providing all the latest updates.



You can keep up to date with all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

