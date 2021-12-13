Warzone Pacific Season 2: Release Date, Map, Trailer, Update Size, Patch Notes And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Warzone Pacific Season 2 is on its way and we have revealed all the information around this upcoming season ahead of its release.

The battle royale game in Call of Duty has been a huge success for a couple of years now, and due to this success many are buzzing over season 2 being released.

When a new season arrives, it means a lot of new content will be released for the gaming community, this includes cosmetics, new weapons, new operators, and changes to the Caldera map.

What is also great is the fact that the developers of Call of Duty will be releasing previews as we wait until the release of season 2.

Here is everything you need to know about Warzone Pacific Season 2:

Release Date

We do not have an official release date; however, the Warzone Season 1 battle pass expires on Tuesday 1st February 2022.

Typically when a battle pass ends in any Call of Duty game, the next season starts, so we should expect to see Season 2 go live on Tuesday 1st February 2022 as well.

Map

When season 1 was released, we saw a brand new map go live as Verdansk became Caldera, and many are absolutely loving the new map.

Trailer

When a new season comes to Warzone, we are treated to a trailer which gives us a sneak peak of what will be coming to Caldera.

This typically comes out a few days before the release of the new season around Thursday 27th January 2022.

When the trailer goes live, we will reveal the footage right here.

Update Size

A big question on everyone's lips when the update goes live is how big the size of the update is. In the past, some of these have been pretty huge, and the gaming community are not happy with these sizes.

When the update size is confirmed, we will reveal it right here.

Patch Notes

The patch notes in this game are crucial as they reveal everything to the gaming community that will be coming in the upcoming update.

They will tell us what new content will be in Warzone Season 2, as well as bugs that have been fixed and weapons that have been nerfed or buffed.

These patch notes have not been revealed yet and they most likely won’t be revealed until the update has gone live. So we should expect to see them around Tuesday 1st February 2022.

