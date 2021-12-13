King Legacy Codes December 2021: Active Rewards, How To Redeem And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

King Legacy Active Codes December 2021

Listed below are all of the active codes currently working in King Legacy (as of 13th December 2021):

Peodiz - Redeem for 100K Cash

DinoxLive - Redeem for 100K Cash

1MFAV - Redeem for 5 Gems

500KLIKES - Redeem for Stat Reset

Update2_5 - Redeem for 3 Gems

Expired King Legacy Codes

Unfortunately, the codes on this list are no longer working. Please bear this into account if you have been given any of the codes below.

300KLIKES - Redeem for a Stat Reset

400KLIKES - Redeem for a Stat Reset

900KFAV - Redeem for 1 Gem

800KFAV - Redeem for 1 Gem

700KFAV - Redeem for 1 Gem

600KFAV - Redeem for 1 Gem

Update2_17 - Redeem for 3 Gems

BeckyStyle - Redeem for 100K Cash

300MVISITS - Redeem code for 100,000 Beli

500KFAV - Redeem code for 100,000 Beli

250KLIKES - Redeem code for Stat Reset

GasGas - Redeem code for 1 Gem

KingPieceComeBack - Redeem for 100K Cash

REDBIRD - Redeem for 250K Cash

NewDragon - Redeem for 3 Gems

Brachio - Redeem for 1 Gem

150KLIKES - Redeem for Stat Reset

200MVISITS - Redeem for 100K Cash

300KFAV - Redeem for 100K Cash

Update2_16 - Redeem for 5 Gems

UpdateGem

20MVisit

22kLike

23kLike

26kLikes

35MVisit

45KLIKES

45MVISIT

50KLIKES

60MVISITS

70KLIKES

80MVISITS

90KFavorites

100KFAV

BeckComeBack

BestEvil

Makalov

Merry Christmas

MIUMA

OpOp

Peerapat

QuakeQuake

Shadow

Snow

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN - Redeem code for 3 Gem

String

TanTaiGaming

Threeramate

How To Redeem King Legacy Codes

It could not be easier to claim your King Legacy codes on Roblox. Here is how you can go about doing it:

Launch King Legacy

Press the Settings button located under the Health bar

Open the new window and enter one of the working codes above in the text box

Enjoy your rewards!

Yes, it really is that easy!

Because there are so many codes in both active and expired, please let us know if we have made a mistake and we will correct any errors we have made.

