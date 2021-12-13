King Legacy Codes December 2021: Active Rewards, How To Redeem And More
If you are looking for King Legacy redeem codes in Roblox, you have come to the right place as we have the most up to date list around!
There is always the hunger to claim more Gems, Cash, Beli and other freebies that are available to claim in-game, and we have a method just for you where hardly any effort is required to do just that.
Be sure to claim these codes as quickly as possible as we are not sure how long time is left on them before they expire - you've been warned!
Scroll down to find out this month's King Legacy codes.
King Legacy Active Codes December 2021
Listed below are all of the active codes currently working in King Legacy (as of 13th December 2021):
- Peodiz - Redeem for 100K Cash
- DinoxLive - Redeem for 100K Cash
- 1MFAV - Redeem for 5 Gems
- 500KLIKES - Redeem for Stat Reset
- Update2_5 - Redeem for 3 Gems
Expired King Legacy Codes
Unfortunately, the codes on this list are no longer working. Please bear this into account if you have been given any of the codes below.
- 300KLIKES - Redeem for a Stat Reset
- 400KLIKES - Redeem for a Stat Reset
- 900KFAV - Redeem for 1 Gem
- 800KFAV - Redeem for 1 Gem
- 700KFAV - Redeem for 1 Gem
- 600KFAV - Redeem for 1 Gem
- Update2_17 - Redeem for 3 Gems
- BeckyStyle - Redeem for 100K Cash
- 300MVISITS - Redeem code for 100,000 Beli
- 500KFAV - Redeem code for 100,000 Beli
- 250KLIKES - Redeem code for Stat Reset
- GasGas - Redeem code for 1 Gem
- KingPieceComeBack - Redeem for 100K Cash
- REDBIRD - Redeem for 250K Cash
- NewDragon - Redeem for 3 Gems
- Brachio - Redeem for 1 Gem
- 150KLIKES - Redeem for Stat Reset
- 200MVISITS - Redeem for 100K Cash
- 300KFAV - Redeem for 100K Cash
- Update2_16 - Redeem for 5 Gems
- UpdateGem
- 20MVisit
- 22kLike
- 23kLike
- 26kLikes
- 35MVisit
- 45KLIKES
- 45MVISIT
- 50KLIKES
- 60MVISITS
- 70KLIKES
- 80MVISITS
- 90KFavorites
- 100KFAV
- BeckComeBack
- BestEvil
- Makalov
- Merry Christmas
- MIUMA
- OpOp
- Peerapat
- QuakeQuake
- Shadow
- Snow
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN - Redeem code for 3 Gem
- String
- TanTaiGaming
- Threeramate
How To Redeem King Legacy Codes
It could not be easier to claim your King Legacy codes on Roblox. Here is how you can go about doing it:
- Launch King Legacy
- Press the Settings button located under the Health bar
- Open the new window and enter one of the working codes above in the text box
- Enjoy your rewards!
Yes, it really is that easy!
Because there are so many codes in both active and expired, please let us know if we have made a mistake and we will correct any errors we have made.
WIN A NINTENDO SWITCH, FIFA 22, AND MARIO KART 8!
You can find all of the latest Roblox News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.News Now - Sport News