Tottenham latest news: Antonio Conte favourite told to make crucial playing style change

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp needs to become more of a goal threat if he wants to take his game to the next level, according to Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge.

The 21-year-old has made 19 appearances so far this season but is still waiting to find the back of the net for the first time.

What's the latest news involving Skipp?

The fan favourite, who came through the Spurs ranks and featured close to 70 times for the under-18, under-19 and under-23 sides, has been a regular fixture in the north Londoners' starting line-up after impressing while on loan with Norwich City last season.

Skipp featured for the Carrow Road outfit 47 times and played a key role as the Canaries secured a second Championship title in three campaigns.

The central midfielder has already been made to contend with a managerial change at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this term, with Antonio Conte being appointed as Nuno Espirito Santo's successor after the Portuguese's sacking last month.

But that has not stopped Skipp in his tracks and he has come in for praise from his current boss, with Conte hailing the academy product's intensity and insisting he can turn him into "a top midfielder".

Spurs legend Glenn Hoddle has also been impressed with Skipp, claiming his performance in the 2-0 win over Brentford earlier this month was his best yet.

It has been reported that Skipp is seen, behind the scenes, as a future captain of his current employers.

What has Michael Bridge said about Skipp?

Bridge believes a key area where Skipp must improve is in contributing goals from midfield.

The Sky Sports reporter has been impressed with how the 14-cap England under-21 international has adjusted to the rigours of the Premier League after competing in the second tier of English football last season.

Bridge feels Skipp needs to work on becoming more of a threat in the final third of the pitch.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I loved what he was doing against Norwich earlier this month and he was driving runs but his shot power was non-existent.

"Being ultra harsh, he needs to add some goals to his game. Hopefully he can do that."

How many goals has Skipp scored during the early stages of his career?

Skipp is still awaiting his first senior goal for Spurs, having made more than 40 appearances for the north Londoners, while his only assists came in the FA Cup thumping of Tranmere Rovers close to three years ago.

The midfielder's solitary senior goal came during his time at Norwich last season, with Birmingham City being on the receiving end.

It is easy to see why Skipp is not a regular name on the scoresheet as he has averaged just 0.2 shots per game in the Premier League this term.

