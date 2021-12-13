Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak: Release Date, Flagship, Leaks, Trailer, Price and All You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Many in the gaming community were over the moon to hear about Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak being announced and we have all the information you need to know ahead of its release.

The Monster Hunter franchise has been a great part of the gaming world on the Nintendo Switch, PC and Playstation, and no doubt they will release another great Monster Hunter game.

The upcoming role playing video game released by developers Capcom has a lot of new exciting features and no doubt many are waiting for its release.

We have a lot of new information following the announcement of this game at the recent Game Awards 2021.

Here is everything you need to know about Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak:

Leaks

As of right now, there have been no new leaks revealed around Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak.

No doubt as the game gets closer to release we will see some leaks start to surface on the internet and on social media. When there are leaks we will reveal all the latest information right here.

Release Date

Currently a release date for Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak has not been revealed, but it seems like Capcom are expecting for it to go live in the summer of 2022.

Flagship

Each Monster Hunter game has a flagship monster which will be on the cover. Developers Capcom have revealed that the Malzeno is the flagship monster for Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak.

Trailer

When the game was discussed at the Game Awards 2021, the gaming community was also treated to a one minute long teaser trailer.

This trailer will get those who love the franchise very excited over what is to come in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak.

Price

The price for this expansion hasn't been revealed yet but the last expansion in Monster Hunter Rise was around £30, so it is likely that Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak will be this price as well.

There looks to be a lot of great games being released in 2022, and Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak is definitely one of them. For those wondering, the game will be available on both PC and the Nintendo Switch.

