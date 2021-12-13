Aston Villa team news: Steven Gerrard injury boost over Villa Park 'phenomenon'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The return of "phenomenon" Trezeguet will come as a huge boost to Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard, according to BirminghamLive journalist Ashley Preece.

Trezeguet was involved in a senior matchday squad for the first time this season when he was named on the bench for the narrow defeat to Liverpool at the weekend.

What's the latest news involving Trezeguet?

Trezeguet is back in contention after a knee ligament injury suffered in April resulted in him spending a number of months on the sidelines.

The winger stepped up his recovery by turning out for Villa's under-23s in a clash with Midlands rivals Birmingham City earlier this month and he capped his return off by finding the back of the net during his 60-minute appearance.

Trezeguet's goalscoring outing pleased Villa fans, with some predicting Gerrard will prove to be a big fan of the 47-cap Egypt international.

His return also caught the eye of former Villa assistant head coach John Terry, who took to social media to confirm his pleasure at seeing Trezeguet back in action.

Trezeguet headed to Villa Park after a deal worth £8.75million was struck with Turkish club Kasimpasa in 2019 and he has gone on to score nine goals and bag five assists in 64 outings.

What has Ashley Preece said about Trezeguet?

Preece believes Gerrard could be left with a selection headache if Trezeguet produces similar to form to during the early stages of his Premier League career.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "He was outstanding when he first arrived. Going to Tottenham away and Arsenal away, he was a phenomenon.

"At the big grounds he was such a runner. He has a great engine on him and his final ball lets him down at times but you don't mind that when he is tracking back and winning possession back for Villa.

"He started really well, like a house on fire, and then his form obviously dipped a little bit.

"But in the season where Villa survived, he came up with some vital goals to keep them up, as it were. He scored against Arsenal and got two goals against Crystal Palace."

Are there any doubts over Trezeguet's future?

Gerrard was appointed as Villa's head coach last month and it has been reported that he is willing to offload Trezeguet when the transfer window reopens in a matter of weeks.

According to Turkish media outlet Takvim, Galatasaray are interested in striking a deal which would take Trezeguet away from Villa Park.

The report claims Trezeguet does not feature in Gerrard's plans going forward.

Meanwhile, when speaking to MBC Masr TV, via HITC, the 27-year-old admitted that he would be ‘honoured' to return to Egyptian giants Al Ahly before the end of his career.

Trezeguet is approaching the final 18 months of his £32,500-per-week contract with his current employers.

