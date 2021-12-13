Newcastle United news: Magpies 'bang in trouble' after latest Eddie Howe setback

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Luke Hatfield has described Newcastle's defeat at Leicester on Sunday as not a good look – and thinks that Eddie Howe's side are "bang in trouble".

The Magpies finally got their first Premier League victory of the season against Burnley recently but slipped to a 4-0 defeat at the King Power Stadium and remain inside the relegation-zone.

What happened against Leicester?

Newcastle's previous two trips to Leicester were a 5-0 loss two seasons ago and an impressive 4-2 win last May, which perhaps sums up their inconsistencies in recent times.

But we certainly saw the worst version of Newcastle on this occasion, slipping to their heaviest loss of the campaign.

They had actually made the brighter start in the opening period, but from the moment Jamaal Lacscelles' foul on James Maddison allowed Youri Tielemans to thump the Foxes into the lead from the penalty spot, it always felt like a long way back.

Newcastle managed to better Leicester in terms of shots, corners, and possession, but another goal from Tielemans, either side of strikes from Patson Daka and Maddison, saw Howe's side slip to another damaging defeat.

Thankfully for the Mapgies boss, Watford's late collapse at Brentford on Friday means the gap to safety remains three points ahead of three more daunting December fixtures.

Despite no damage being done in their fight against relegation, Hatfield doesn't think the manor of the defeat was a good look for Howe.

What did Hatfield say about Newcastle?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "They look bang in trouble at the moment. That result against Leicester, a Leicester side that haven't been good of late, wasn't a good look."

What's next for Newcastle?

Newcastle are still within touching distance of Premier League safety, but it doesn't get any easier for Howe's side. In fact, it could soon get a whole lot worse.

Their next two fixtures before Christmas are a trip to Anfield on Thursday against a Liverpool team that are unbeaten at home all season and are averaging almost three goals a game before they host leaders Manchester City, who they've beaten once in the Premier League in 16 years.

Even after that, it doesn't get much better for Howe, whose side round off a miserable year with a visit from Manchester United and a trip to Everton.

With the fixture list far kinder to their rivals, providing that Newcastle's next couple of games go how many expect them to, they could be cut adrift at the bottom of the table at the start of 2022.

