Elland Road transfer news: Leeds told to address key Marcelo Bielsa problem in January

Carlton Palmer still thinks that Leeds need to sign a striker in January despite Patrick Bamford's return from injury.

Bamford missed more than two months with an ankle problem before returning against Brentford earlier this month to boost Marcelo Bielsa's options up front.

Palmer, though, still reckons that his former side need to bring in another striker when the window opens next month.

What options do Leeds currently have?

Bamford, who missed the defeat at Chelsea on Saturday following a minor setback, remains Leeds' first-choice down the middle. However, when he's not available, it always seems to be a concern for Bielsa.

Rodrigo played there last season and this term in his absence, but he has scored just nine goals in 43 Whites appearances and only managed two when Bamford was out injured recently.

Joe Gelhardt, who became the first teenager to score a Premier League goal for Leeds since James Milner when he equalised at Stamford Bridge, is another alternative for Bielsa, but at just 19-years-old, is too inexperienced to regularly lead the line just yet.

Dan James has also made the odd outing through the middle, but just one goal in 15 games since signing from Manchester United is likely to damage his chances playing there again.

Therefore, Palmer has urged Bielsa to add another number nine to his squad in the January window.

What did Palmer say about Leeds?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "They've been struggling for goals, so I still think it's an area that Leeds need to address in the transfer window, they need to bring a striker in."

Who have Leeds been linked with?

According to the Daily Mail, Leeds have beaten off competition from Liverpool, Manchester City and Barcelona to the signature of Espanyol striker Mateo Joseph Fernandez. However, at just 18-years-old and a lack of senior football mean that his services aren't likely to be enough for Bielsa.

Therefore, with their need for goals currently reaching desperate, with 17 in their 16 games, The Sun believe that Leeds are hoping to add Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz to their ranks in January.

The red-hot Diaz has scored the same number as the entire Leeds squad, with 17 league goals to his name. The Chilean international has never played in the Premier League, but his addition alone would mean Leeds wouldn't be relying solely on Bamford to remain fit for the whole season.

